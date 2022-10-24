Game balls | Gibson, McLaurin, defense shine in win over Packers

Terry McLaurin

Washington's WR1 had a beautiful touchdown in the third quarter, beating Green Bay's Jaire Alexander with his route and secure hands for the score that saw the Commanders take a lead they have never relinquished. That catch was his seventh career receiving touchdown of at least 35 yards and his second against the Packers. It was also the 11th reception of his career with a completion probability under 25%.

McLaurin's impact, however, went far beyond that big-time play. He led the team in with five receptions for 73 yards, and in the fourth quarter, showed both his smarts and skill to ensure his team held onto the win. With just under three minutes to go, McLaurin did well to not only catch the ball in a crucial situation but get a few precious extra yards while staying in bounds to keep the clock running. Just a couple of plays later, McLaurin hauled in a well-directed, 12-yard pass from Heinicke with minimal room for error on a high-pressure third down to get the first down that effectively sealed the game.