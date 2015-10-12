Game Ends In Disappointing Result For Kirk Cousins

After winning the overtime coin toss in Sunday's game against the Falcons in Atlanta, the Redskins elected to receive the ball to start the opening frame.

Score a touchdown, and the game is over.

On their first seven plays of the drive, the offense looked in-sync, as quarterback Kirk Cousins twice connected with wide receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Chris Thompson also got two touches.

But on 2nd and 8 from the 50-yard line, Cousins was quickly pressured by Falcons linebacker Nate Stupar into getting the ball out. Doing so, though, negatively affected Cousins' timing with wide receiver Ryan Grant, who slipped, and the pass soared into Falcons cornerback Robert Alford's hands.

Fifty-nine yards later, Alford was in the end zone for a walkoff pick six.

"It was hot off the left side and I felt the need to get rid of the football, not take a sack and kill the drive so I threw it," Cousins said after the game. "The guy made a great play and that was it."

Cousins throughout the day made some key throws where only his receivers could get to it. But he admitted he was also off target at times, too, slightly underthrowing his receivers.

"I felt like I wasn't good enough on some of those throws," Cousins said. "There is nowhere to point except to myself. I have to make those throws. I can make those throws and I believe I will over the long haul, but today I left too many out there."

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden agreed that Cousins was "up and down" Sunday against an undefeated team in a loud dome setting, but the fourth-year quarterback did have some positives.