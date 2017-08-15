News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Get To Know #32 Samaje Perine 

Aug 15, 2017 at 03:58 PM
WOW_08.15.17

WOW: What is your favorite snack in between practice?

Samaje Perine: Gummy Bears

WOW: What is the last song that you listened to?

SP: Believe, Imagine Dragons

WOW: Who is your favorite super hero?

SP: Superman

Related Content

news

Spring Cleaning Your Health And Wellness Routine

Spring has finally sprung! This is the traditional time to roll up your sleeves and give your house a good cleaning. Check out all the spring health and wellness tips from WOW.
news

WOW Warrior Stories

To celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Think Pink, a campaign started by Tanya Snyder to raise awareness for breast cancer research and to honor individuals who have battled the disease, we held a Share-Your-Story Sweepstakes!
news

Who Runs The World? WOW!

On September 5th WOW hosted a live Virtual 5k sponsored by Aquafina on Facebook Live! Check out how our members got #WOWFit
news

Women of Washington Celebrates National Friend Day

WOW Celebrates National Friend Day with all of its members!
news

Women of Washington: Yoga In The Park

WOW held a Yoga Pilates Fusion class at Bles Park and virtually on zoom for members this past Saturday!
news

Happy and Healthy Together at Home

These times can be very stressful, and stress does a lot of harm to the body, including compromising our immune system. Here is a list of ways we can remain positive, faithful, and healthy during these trying times.
news

Stick With Your Wellness Game

Fitness Guru and Gym Owner, Deanna Robinson gives WOW Wellness Resolution Accountability Tips.
news

Still Feeling the GLOW!

The 2020 WOW Glo-Up Weekend featured fitness and wellness events at the Gaylord National Resort.
news

Healthy Holiday Cheat Sheet by Deanna Robinson, Health and Fitness Expert and Holistic Nutritionist 

The last few months of the year can be a challenge for even the most disciplined person. But these healthy holiday tips will have even Santa tightening his belt.
news

Impact Of Inaugural Women's Leadership Brunch 

On November 2, 2019 a group of 60 WOW members gathered together to celebrate leaders in our community and inspire one another to build the next generation of women leaders through support, mentorship and motivation.
news

Medical Tattooing

Inova Medical Spa is pleased to offer medical and paramedical tattooing services in partnership with MediInk. Medical micro-pigmentation (tattooing) is an innovative solution used for.
news

My Breast Cancer Story: Amy Morris

Morris has been fighting breast cancer for almost a year now. She's shown strength and courage throughout the process and encourages others to listen to their bodies and take preventative measures. 
Advertising