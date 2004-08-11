News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gibbs: 'Fans Have Been Terrific'

Aug 11, 2004 at 06:15 PM

Gregg Williams shouted out assignments to the defense. Patrick Ramsey barked out signals at the line of scrimmage and threw a touchdown pass to Laveranues Coles. Joe Bugel spent extra time working with offensive linemen, in particular new right tackle Kenyatta Jones.

Training camp was back at Redskins Park, if only for a day.

The Redskins returned to the practice fields on Wednesday for the first time since Monday night's 20-17 preseason win over Denver.

From here on out, the team will close practices as head coach Joe Gibbs and the coaching staff begin to focus on game-planning and specific plays.

"I think there is a certain part of football that needs to be locked down and away [from the public]," Gibbs said. "Our fans have been terrific. They have been out here every day. It's hard to believe that you have fans who come out and stay so long--and are so excited about it."

Among the players sitting out Wednesday's practice was cornerback Shawn Springs, who was resting what Gibbs called a sore hamstring. Offensive lineman Jim Molinaro left practice not feeling well. And linebacker Khary Cambpell watched practice from the sidelines in order to rest a thigh contusion.

Gibbs spent time working with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. Both Mark Brunell and Patrick Ramsey struggled in Monday night's game, going a combined 7-of-16 for 30 yards in limited action. Tim Hasselbeck played most of the second half and led the Redskins on a game-winning drive. He was 7-of-10 for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Gibbs said he has been playing it safe with his corps of wide receivers, not pushing the expected contributors too hard during games.

"Right now the receivers are in and out," he said. "In the preseason, you are not playing them a lot. It's a complicated thing. Do you leave them in there and try to get timing down and run the risk of injury? Or do you get them out and run the risk of not getting enough work in?"

Despite the season-ending injury to Jon Jansen in Monday night's exhibition game, Gibbs suggested he was not necessarily in favor of shortening the preseason.

"As late as we were coming to training camp, it would be hard to shorten it," he said. "The NFL needs to let us practice more before they shorten the number of preseason games. I also think if you shorten it, you run the risk of a lot of vets making it and not getting a chance to look at the rookies."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

