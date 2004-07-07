News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gibbs' Focus Shifts to NFL Draft

Jul 07, 2004 at 08:23 AM

With last weekend's mini-camp over and head coach Joe Gibbs returning from the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., the focus at Redskins Park is quickly returning to acquiring talent in the NFL Draft, scheduled for April 24-25.

The Redskins hold the fifth overall pick in the first round, a valuable slot in any year. Washington should obtain a certifiable franchise player at any position or trade down and acquire multiple picks later in the draft.

During the three-day mini-camp held March 26-28, Gibbs said he wanted to get a feel on the team's needs before making any decisions about who to select with the fifth overall pick.

"When all the coaches get together to discuss what we thought of each player, we'll have a feel on how this team is," Gibbs said. "Maybe we have some depth here or maybe we don't--we'll go through all of that and it'llhelp shape our future decisions.

"I think the mini-camp was important and it will affect our thinking going into the draft. For me, I may have had an idea coming into camp and now I may have changed a little bit."

Gibbs, who serves as team president along with his head coaching duties, said personnel officials have about six or seven players they are focusing on with the fifth overall pick. Trading out of the spot and acquiring more picks later in the draft is an option under consideration, Gibbs added.

Asked if there is a particular position he would place a higher priority on at No. 5, Gibbs said: "I don't think that's the case if you think you have the right player there. I would say in this draft, it looks like it's going to be close with some players.

Positions such as defensive line, safety and tight end are most often mentioned as need areas for the team. Defensive tackle Tommie Harris (Oklahoma), safety Sean Taylor (Miami, Fla.) and tight end Kellen Winslow, Jr. (Miami, Fla.) are regarded as the top players at their positions.

The Redskins also have picks in the fifth round (139th overall) and sixth round (180th overall). The team was not granted any compensatory picks.

The sixth-round pick comes as a result of this week's trade with Chicago; the Redskins sent fullback Bryan Johnson to the Bears in exchange for the draft pick.

Whomever the Redskins draft, Gibbs and vice president of football operations Vinny Cerrato will place a greater emphasis on character and football smarts than talent--although the latter certainly will factor into the equation.

"Character comes first," Gibbs explained. "If you can't pass the character test, then I think you have a real problem. Then I think you go to football smarts. Then you go to talent. Those first two--we've learned big lessons in the past.

"But I think you start with what kind of person he is. It's best to go all the way back through his career--junior high if possible--and talk to the coaches and trainers and teachers. You try to see over a long period of time if he was the right kind of person and if he was productive over a long period of time."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising