Gibbs Post-Game: Redskins-Eagles

Dec 13, 2004 at 01:31 PM

On the Eagles game:

"I'm proud of our guys for the way they fight. I feel like they played with a lot of heart tonight. We hurt ourselves with penalties. We were right there to make a play and couldn't get it done. The best thing I can say about this team is that I'm proud of them and they fight their guts out. They've done that all year."

On Patrick Ramsey's 4th quarter interception:

"We were going to take a shot to try to win the football game. Patrick was going to try to get it in there, but if it wasn't there he would throw it away. He put it in the back of the end zone, and they made a play on it. I told Patrick that he made the plays to get us down there. It's not any one person. It's not any one play."

On the importance of being the best team in the NFC East:

"We've played the Philadelphia Eagles twice. Right now they are dominating this division. I think that is all you can say about it. We've played them twice and they've beat us twice."

On the Redskins' penalties:

"We are going to take a long hard look at them. That's something we can't have. That's what we mean by playing smarter. We have to work harder. We have to be a smart football team. If we have that many penalty yards, and playing one of the best teams in football, we're going to have a tough time."

On the play of the defense:

"Week-in and week-out, our defense plays exceptional football. They have been outstanding all year. That's one thing we can say we have built. Gregg Williams and the defensive coaches deserve all the credit, considering they are missing a lot of guys."

On the play of Chris Cooley:

"He's a playmaker. He gets balls thrown in there that I don't give him a nickel's chance of catching, but he makes a play on them."

