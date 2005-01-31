News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gibbs Reaffirms His Commitment

Jan 31, 2005 at 08:22 AM

Head coach Joe Gibbs reaffirmed his commitment to the Washington Redskins organization on Monday, saying that he expects to stay a minimum of five years with the team.

"My commitment to the Redskins is this: I want to do every single thing I can to restore the Redskins back to winning football games," Gibbs said. "And I'd say my commitment is a minimum of five years. Whatever we can do past that, I don't know. But I want to get the Redskins back to winning. That's first."

Gibbs addressed his status during a press conference at Redskins Park on Monday. He said he had been bothered by recent media reports that misconstrued some of his comments during a NASCAR media tour and suggested that he wouldn't coach the Redskins for the long haul.

Gibbs, who in 1991 established the highly successful Joe Gibbs Racing along with his family, clarified his comments on Monday.

"I said our dream is to continue forever with the racing, but in football you can't do that," Gibbs said. "My time in football is going to be shorter, meaning less time than racing, which is going to be forever."

Gibbs also said he was joking when he said last week, "If we don't win a few more games next season, my time in football will be real short."

But some media took the remarks seriously.

"I was joking--I was telling a joke," Gibbs said. "It's amazing how very few people evidently don't have a sense of humor."

When Gibbs, 64, returned to the Redskins organization on Jan. 7, 2003, he signed a five-year contract to serve as head coach. The Hall of Fame coach helped lead the Redskins franchise to three Super Bowl championships and multiple playoff appearances from 1981-92.

On Monday, Gibbs spoke directly to the fans in reaffirming his commitment to the Redskins.

"I just want to say this to the fans: I'm giving this everything I've got," he said. "I'm talking about the hours, the time and the commitment. And I think most people who are around Redskins Park and who do the research would testify to that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising