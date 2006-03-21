Gibbs, Redskins Stay Focused On Needs

Despite the Redskins' aggressive approach in free agency, head coach Joe Gibbs emphasized on Wednesday that the team was "very selective" as well.

"We've added some guys there who we felt addressed some specific needs," Gibbs said. "We were very selective in what we tried to do and we felt like we signed guys who really fit."

The Redskins have addressed the wide receiver position in a big way, adding Antwaan Randle El and Brandon Lloyd. Veteran Andre Carter bolsters the pass rush at defensive end. Christian Fauria replaces Robert Royal at tight end and Adam Archuleta replaces Ryan Clark at strong safety.

What's next?

The Redskins still have some needs--weak-side linebacker, offensive line depth, nickel cornerback--but Gibbs said he did not anticipate any marquee free agent signings anytime soon. He does expect to continue visits with free agents, however.

Meantime, the Redskins will begin to shift focus to the NFL Draft, scheduled for April 29-30. The Redskins currently have a second-round pick (No. 53 overall), a fifth-round pick, two sixth-round picks and a seventh-round pick.

Despite the lack of draft picks, Gibbs was optimistic the team could find some quality players, even in the later rounds. He added that he hoped to garner some compensatory picks this year for losing cornerback Fred Smoot and linebacker Antonio Pierce in free agency last year.

"We would hope to draft some guys who could make an impact for us," he said. "There are all kinds of options you have going into the draft. We're continuing to look at where we feel like we still need to add somebody. I think we have a pretty good idea of what the draft is going to be like as far as positions and depth."

Here's a look at the Redskins' needs as of March 15: