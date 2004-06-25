News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gibbs: 'We Maximized Our Draft Picks'

Jun 25, 2004 at 05:03 AM

It was a weekend full of excitement--and a little bit of tension--at Redskins Park, but in the end team officials came away with four players they had targeted in the 2004 NFL Draft. Perhaps just as important, they addressed several needs--even if head coach Joe Gibbs wished he could have acquired more players.

"When you look at all that talent on the draft board, you always wish you could have gotten a lot more players," he said. "But I think overall we maximized our opportunities in the draft. I felt good about our draft considering we didn't have a lot of picks.

"On the first day, we wanted to add somebody at H-back--we did that. When you're looking at a top five pick, you're looking at adding a potential game-changer--we did that."

With the fifth overall pick in the first round, the Redskins drafted safety Sean Taylor out of Miami. In the third round, the Redskins traded up to acquire tight end/H-back Chris Cooley out of Utah State.

On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Redskins selected a pair of offensive tackles in Mark Wilson, a 6-6, 314-pounder out of California, and Jim Molinaro, a 6-6, 301-pounder out of Notre Dame. Wilson was drafted in the fifth round (151st overall) and Molinaro was drafted in the sixth round.

Both Wilson and Molinaro have the skills to play at the guard positions, Gibbs said.

"We got some young, big tackles that we want to give to [assistant head coach-offense] Joe Bugel and let him go to work," he said. "They're tackles and guards--hopefully they can move inside, but in particular we want them to be able to play tackle. And we have two real good candidates there."

Molinaro, a native of Bethlehem, Pa., is regarded as a versatile and powerful blocker. As a senior in 2003, he started all 11 games at left tackle while blocking for tailback Julius Jones (who, incidentally, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys). He also served as a game captain for seven contests.

Of Molinaro, Gibbs said: "He's a good athlete--he had a real workout--and a big, young guy who we think would be good for Buges to work with. He's only started 16 games or so, but we felt like he would fit in real well with us. We've had real good luck in the past"

Late into Sunday evening, the Redskins shifted their attention to acquiring undrafted rookie free agents.

Gibbs said he expects the team to sign 8-10 undrafted players in the coming days. An official announcement will come later this week.

Said Gibbs: "I think we worked real hard the whole weekend. We were here real late and early this morning, verifying players on film who we thought would be available, to make sure we felt good about what we were seeing. Our coaches and scouts made a great effort in the entire draft."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising