Griffin III Comfortable In First Full-Team OTA





Following rookie mini-camp earlier this month, head coach Mike Shanahan named rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III the starting quarterback moving forward.

At the time, Griffin III was only 10 days removed from the 2012 NFL Draft, and had yet to meet most of his veteran teammates.

But in soliciting first impressions about the young quarterback, veterans endorse the move and have already offered their support.

"You can obviously see the maturity, the leadership, all the different intangibles you would like in your quarterback," said 15-year veteran London Fletcher. "I think the way they handled it, as far as naming him the starter right away, is the right approach."

In order to take full advantage of Fletcher's veteran influence, the Redskins have placed Griffin III's locker next to his at the practice facilities.

Griffin III admitted to having the initial jitters of huddling with receivers like Santana Moss and Chris Cooley, but cured those with early completions.

"It was great; I completed a pass to each of them. I think I'm in the NFL now," Griffin III said with a smile. "It's an honor to play with those guys, so I try to appreciate everything that they're trying to do to help me."

Griffin III admitted that the expectations were elevated with the veterans present, but denied that he felt the pressure to impress.

"When you're with the vets it's more, 'I can help this team win,' show them why coach has so much confidence in you," he explained. "It's a little bit more pressure, but we were working out earlier, and to come out and put helmets on and play football now is pretty simple."

With one full-team practice under his belt, Griffin III said that he now feels comfortable with his teammates and can focus on the playbook moving forward.

"It's football, and I've been doing it for a long time," he said. "You can't stress about it. Sometimes in football, you have to just go out and play."