Griffin III Wins Two More NFL Week 1 Awards





The NFL voters have made their choice for Week 1 hardware: Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Earlier this week, the NFL named Griffin III the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1. Today, it was announced that Griffin III was voted the NFL Rookie of the Week.

Griffin III completed 19 of 26 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns, finishing his regular season debut with a 139.9 passer rating.

He added 42 yards rushing on 10 carries as the Redskins topped the New Orleans Saints 40-32.

Griffin III deflected the praise earlier this week, sharing in the glory with his teammates.

"Well, it was more than just myself," he said on Wednesday. "All the guys who were out there performed at a high level and it paid off for us with a win and, I guess, with another win for Offensive Player of the Week."

Griffin III was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver Stephen Hill of the New York Jets, defensive end Chandler Jones of New England Patriots, running back Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and kicker Blair Walsh of the Minnesota Vikings

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.

The Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.

The NFL also announced today that quarterback Robert Griffin III of the Washington Redskins was selected as one of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 1.

Griffin III was selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons, and running backs C.J. Spiller of the Buffalo Bills, Frank Gore of the San Francisco 49ers and Stevan Ridley of the New England Patriots.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities.

Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local area offices of Junior Achievement in Washington D.C. and Buffalo.

The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVII, FedEx plans to announce the 2012 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in New Orleans, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement offices in the their city.

