Grossman Ready For His Final Audition







Grossman said the interception didn't derail him but the changing tenor of the game altered his approach. He got a little conservative in his judgments, playing more conservatively than his nature (and the coaches) would dictate.

"I think at some point in the game it kind of turned into a little bit of a defensive struggle and I played a little bit more cautious than I normally do which affected some plays that I normally make. Trying to protect the lead, trying to make sure not to make the mistake," he said. "I need to just go play and execute the offense and not worry about the situation in less it's a crucial situation and just be smart. I started playing a little bit too cautious too early. I didn't feel like the pick affected me."

Judge for yourself. Grossman completed eight of 16 passes for 80 yards (with at least four dropped) before the interception, then threw three more incomplete passes to end the first half eight of 20. He wrapped up the game at 19 of 39 for 181 yards.

Following the interception, the Redskins had the ball seven more times in regulation time and punted on six, scoring a touchdown on the other. The final series of the game, in OT, began at the Jags' 14 after Kevin Barnes' interception, and ended with Graham Gano's 31-yard field goal three plays later. No heroics there at the end for Grossman, just two handoffs before the Redskins kicked.

"When I play my best, I'm just out there having fun and playing smart and executing the technique I should and not worrying too much about the situation," Grossman said. "And I thought I played to the game, trying to conserve a victory rather than putting the game away if I just played the way that the coaches have asked me to. But for the most part, we did offensively just enough, barely, to win the game, and we can do a whole lot more and I can learn from that and get better."

Grossman has completed 48 of 89 passes for 548 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in his two starts and the few moment played in relief of Donovan McNabb at the end of the loss to the Detroit Lions. He has lost two fumbles. His passer rating: 77.4. McNabb's? Only a hair lower, at 77.1. Neither is particularly good, though Grossman's statistical sample is much smaller.

Grossman spent one season with the Houston Texans under their offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan, and then followed him here as a free agent. While his time in Houston gave him a chance to begin learning the offense, he got few opportunities to execute it as Matt Schaub's backup. Now his time here may hinge on what he can achieve, starts are precious and just one remains. He's rebuilding a career and a reputation, trying to secure his future.

Sunday. The Giants. Last stop or first step?

"All three of these starts have been very critical. I feel like I've played at an extremely high level since OTAs (Organized Team Activities) and last week I was just a little bit off. So this week I need to take another step forward to solidify this whole year for me and be proud of everything I've done," Grossman said. "I'm excited and looking forward to the challenge."