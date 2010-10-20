Grossman Reflects On Time With Bears





Quarterback Rex Grossman played six years for the Chicago Bears and experienced plenty of ups and downs.

The ups? He led the Bears to a 13-3 record in 2006 and an appearance in Super Bowl XLI.

The downs? Costly turnovers and a series of injuries that limited his playing time.

Anxious Chicagoans took to calling him "Good Rex" and "Bad Rex" depending on the outcome of his play.

Of course, Grossman is now a backup quarterback for the Redskins.

As he makes his return to Chicago for this Sunday's Redskins-Bears matchup, it's safe to say he has moved on.

As a backup, Grossman knows he is not a central figure in the game – this is not like Donovan McNabb returning to Philadelphia.

And Bears fans are now living and dying with quarterback Jay Cutler.

How does Grossman expect to be received by Bears fans at Soldier Field?

"I'm not sure," he said. "I would expect them to probably boo. That's what they do. I'm not going to anticipate people's reactions if I play, but if I don't play I'm sure I'll hear some heckling on the sidelines."

No matter the reaction from fans, Grossman said he loved his time in Chicago.

He called the 2006 season the "most special year of my life."

"That was my only full season there," he said. "I had a couple injuries before that season and I didn't play much after that season. But that was an unbelievable year.

"We had a lot of good things happening and to be able to experience that with my teammates, the coaches, even the city really, it was a special thing."

Grossman said Sunday's game is big for both the Redskins and Bears.

The Redskins are 3-3 and coming off a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at FedExField. The Bears are 4-2 and coming off a 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field.

"We're in a tight division race and this is kind of a crucial point of the season where you see teams start to separate themselves from the pack," Grossman said. "It's a big game for us, and I'm sure Chicago is thinking the same thing."

Grossman predicted the Redskins would handle the Soldier Field conditions well.