Hail Mail | Questions on Diggs, Amos and more

@reedieandzee: What's the most realistic path for Washington to pull off the upset?

There are a few points I can make about the offense, but the most important is that the Commanders need to rely on Jayden Daniels to be the field general he's capable of being for the unit. One of the biggest shames about Daniels' injury and the error on the final play against the New York Giants is that it overshadows how well Daniels is playing right now. He has not committed a turnover and is eighth in QBR. He looks comfortable in the pocket and can still burn defenses with his legs. He is making good decisions with the football, and if that continues, the Commanders have a chance against anybody.

There are some smaller points to make that would improve Washington's odds. They must win on third down and limit their presnap penalties. The Commanders cannot have any self-inflicted wounds against the 49ers.