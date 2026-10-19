Hail Mail | Questions on Diggs, Amos and more

We have a special Monday Night Football preview version of Hail Mail coming to you. It's an important night for the Washington Commanders. Obviously, a win over the undefeated San Francisco 49ers would be a tremendous accomplishment, but if they can pull off the upset, they would be second in the NFC East heading into their bye week. Given how uneven things have been to start the season, that is a great reason to be optimistic.
So, let's get into what Commanders fans want to know this week.
@reedieandzee: What's the most realistic path for Washington to pull off the upset?
There are a few points I can make about the offense, but the most important is that the Commanders need to rely on Jayden Daniels to be the field general he's capable of being for the unit. One of the biggest shames about Daniels' injury and the error on the final play against the New York Giants is that it overshadows how well Daniels is playing right now. He has not committed a turnover and is eighth in QBR. He looks comfortable in the pocket and can still burn defenses with his legs. He is making good decisions with the football, and if that continues, the Commanders have a chance against anybody.
There are some smaller points to make that would improve Washington's odds. They must win on third down and limit their presnap penalties. The Commanders cannot have any self-inflicted wounds against the 49ers.
On defense, it will be paramount for them to put pressure on Brock Purdy. Yes, the 49ers have plenty of weapons for the Commanders to worry about, but Purdy has been playing like one of the top five quarterbacks in the league. It would be great if they could generate some sacks -- although Purdy and his offensive line have done a better job than anyone else in the league at avoiding those -- but it would be just as effective if they could speed up his process and force some bad decision out of him. If they can get Purdy off his spot, they will give themselves a chance.
@ChefPeters2105: Is Diggs playing?
Here's what I'll say about Stefon Diggs: he was on the field Thursday and Friday, which means he was on the field going through the Commanders' install and walkthrough for today's game. He also travelled to California, which is another good sign that they believe he has a shot to play.
It's obviously important for Diggs to be on the field. He and Daniels appeared to be developing a good connection prior to Daniels getting hurt against the Cowboys, as the two connected for two touchdowns. He and Terry McLaurin both have 11 receptions for first downs, which further highlights how reliable he is when he is on the field.
But here's something else to consider: this could be the first time in about a month that Daniels, McLaurin, Diggs and tight end Chig Okonkwo will be on the field at the same time. We have seen flashes of all four players playing well separately, but they have yet to put together a full game where they all need to be accounted for. If they are playing well, that is a difficult group for any defense to counter.
The team's final roster moves it makes later today could be telling as to whether Diggs will play, and we'll know for sure once inactives are announced at 6:45pm ET.
@Daniels2theMoon: anything and everything on Nick cross and Trey Amos
Similar to Diggs, it looks like Amos and Cross are both trending in the right direction. Head coach Dan Quinn said they would have full weeks of practice, and that was the case on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We will know for certain whether Amos will be activated in a few hours when the Commanders make their final roster moves before kickoff.
I am curious as to how much both players will participate in tonight's game if they are active. Amos has not played in a game in almost a calendar year, and he has not practiced that much, either. All we know about Cross is that he had an internal injury that needed to be addressed after Week 2. Here's what I do know: no matter how many snaps they play, the Commanders will be better with both players when they return to the lineup. Amos' size makes him a better matchup for bigger receivers, and Cross is invaluable near the line of scrimmage. I'm not saying they will fix all of Washington's defensive issues, but they will play a role in fixing them.