Hankerson Suffers Season-Ending Hip Injury





Wide receiver Leonard Hankerson suffered a torn labrum in his hip in Sunday's loss in Miami.

The injury will end his season.

Head coach Mike Shanahan said that Hankerson will be placed on injured reserve this week.

It's certainly a disappointment for the rookie wide receiver, drafted by the Redskins in the third round last April.

Hankerson had started the last two games, including the Miami game in which he grabbed a team-high eight passes for 106 yards.

"He played a great game and, you know, he has a big upside," Shanahan said. "I liked the way he handled himself. I liked the way he works. It's a setback for him – he was devastated when he found out, but he'll work through it."

Hankerson faces a rehab time period of about four months.

"He'll be talking to a specialist over the next week and they'll make a decision if surgery is needed," Shanahan said. "But usually it takes about a week for the inflammation to go down and for them to get a proper read on it."

Hankerson finished with 13 catches for 163 yards in his rookie campaign.

With Hankerson sidelined, Anthony Armstrong and Terrence Austin could get more reps in the coming weeks.