Hard work, dedication and positivity all paid off for Danny Johnson

And there has been plenty of positivity for Johnson when he gets on the field. On top of setting career highs in tackles (29) and pass breakups (9) in 2022, Johnson also got his first sack and interception. By the time the season was over, Johnson had top five Pro Football Focus grades among his teammates in overall defense (3rd), run defense (3rd), tackling (4th) and coverage (4th).

"It all felt surreal when it was happening, just knowing what I was capable of," Johnson said. "For me, it was just whenever I get out there, just try to do whatever I could to show them that I wanted to be here."

That was noticed by Johnson's coaches, and he was rewarded with starts in three of the last four games. Sixteen of his 29 tackles and six of his nine pass breakups came during those starts in Weeks 15, 17 and 18, and he played every defensive snap in each matchup.

Johnson credits the growth he experienced last season to the mental preparation he put himself through in previous years.