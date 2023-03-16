News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Hard work, dedication and positivity all paid off for Danny Johnson

Mar 16, 2023 at 07:59 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-03-16 at 7.33.24 AM

Danny Johnson has been in a vexing cycle. For the past two seasons, he has gone through the process of being re-signed, waived, brought back to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster just to repeat it all the following season while trying to show his value.

No more. After putting together a career season for the Commanders in 2022, Johnson has signed a deal that will keep him in Washington for the next two years. It's exciting, Johnson said, to have that weight lifted off his shoulders, and knowing that the Commanders were interested in retaining him meant that his dedication did not go unnoticed.

Johnson is ready to repay that appreciation by getting back to work and showing how much more he can improve.

"I don't care where they want me to play … Just go out there and do whatever this team need for us to win some ball games."

Having to prove himself is not a new feeling for Johnson. He has had to earn a spot from the time he first joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University. That has involved him playing cornerback, both on the outside and in the slot, and returning kicks.

There were times when even that was not enough, and he was left trying to make the most of backup roles or helping the starters prepare for games on the practice squad. Johnson admitted that would cause some frustration when he was younger, but now, as he prepares for his sixth NFL season, he has learned to take things in stride and avoid dwelling on negativity.

"I just try to find positive things and everything that I do, whether it's off the field or whatever, I just try to stay positive about those situations and just know whenever it's my time, it'll be my time," Johnson said.

Related Links

And there has been plenty of positivity for Johnson when he gets on the field. On top of setting career highs in tackles (29) and pass breakups (9) in 2022, Johnson also got his first sack and interception. By the time the season was over, Johnson had top five Pro Football Focus grades among his teammates in overall defense (3rd), run defense (3rd), tackling (4th) and coverage (4th).

"It all felt surreal when it was happening, just knowing what I was capable of," Johnson said. "For me, it was just whenever I get out there, just try to do whatever I could to show them that I wanted to be here."

That was noticed by Johnson's coaches, and he was rewarded with starts in three of the last four games. Sixteen of his 29 tackles and six of his nine pass breakups came during those starts in Weeks 15, 17 and 18, and he played every defensive snap in each matchup.

Johnson credits the growth he experienced last season to the mental preparation he put himself through in previous years.

"It was kind of hard knowing when I was on the practice squad to stay focused and stay locked in," Johnson said. "I challenged myself, regardless of if I was playing or not, if I was dressing or still didn't play, to stay locked in. I obviously grew from a mental aspect just knowing this is how the game goes and just trusting myself that I belong out there."

The Commanders felt that Johnson belonged on the field, too, because as soon as the offseason was over, coach Ron Rivera made it clear to him that the team wanted him back.

"It has been nothing but positive things ever since the season ended," Johnson said. "So, for me, it was always hope that I would come back here, and I feel like this is the place for me. I've been here my whole career, and I wanted to stay here."

Johnson does not have any celebration plans for re-signing with Washington. Between offseason training and watching his son's baseball games, he has not had much time for all that. If anything, the new contract is a reminder for him to keep improving and showing the value he can add to the roster.

"The expectation for myself is to just keep going, regardless of the situation," Johnson said.

Related Content

news

Commanders sign OL Nick Gates

Gates (6-6, 318) is a four-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the New York Giants in 2018. He has appeared in 34 career regular season games with 21 starts, 17 at center, two at right tackle, one at left guard and one at right guard.

news

Commanders sign OL Andrew Wylie

Wylie (6-5, 304) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He has appeared in 71 career regular season games with 59 starts. He has helped lead Kansas City in the playoffs in each of his five years with the club including five AFC West division championships, three AFC Conference Championships and two Super Bowls (LIV, LVII).

news

Commanders re-sign CB Danny Johnson

Johnson (5-9, 190) has appeared in 53 games with eight starts over five seasons, all with Washington. Last season, Johnson appeared in 11 games, making four starts and recorded 29 tackles, nine passes defensed and an interception. From 2018-21, Johnson appeared in 42 games and totaled 30 tackles and four passes defensed.

news

Commanders sign QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett, a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2016, has won 18 games as a starter with four teams. He has completed 61.1% of his passes for 10,350 yards with 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

news

Tough, but fair: a message from Eric Bieniemy

Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy explains his coaching style and what he expects from his players.

news

Commanders tender Jeremy Reaves, release J.D. McKissic

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Happy New League Year!

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

news

Here are the dates to watch on the 2023 Pro Day schedule

Over the next two months, the Washington Commanders' scouts will travel across the country to see prospects conduct workouts at their college campuses. Here are all the confirmed pro day dates.

news

Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (as of March 7).

news

Commanders claim CB Cam Dantzler Sr. off waivers

Dantzler has started in 26 of 35 career games and has three interceptions with 17 pass breakups.

news

Daron Payne earned his new contract. Now, he's ready to take the next step in his career

Payne showed that he deserves to stay in Washington. As he gets ready for Year 6, he wants to show that he hasn't even hit his stride.

Advertising