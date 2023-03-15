He said, "Seek not to become a person of success with personal value. The more valuable you are, the more likely you are to obtain success." I was 21 years old, so that didn't ring a bell at the time. But later that night, I had an epiphany. It's not about your draft status. It's about what you are going to do to help yourself become a professional football player. They were giving me an opportunity to be valuable because they were playing me in all four phases.

That whole experience helped save my career, because if that hadn't taken place, I wouldn't be in the position I'm in today. I share that story with a lot of rookies. All players want to be starters, but what value are you going to bring to this organization? What value are you going to present to help us be the best team that we can be?

No matter what a player's role, whether they're starters or backups, I always want to coach every player as if they are the starter. Because at some point or time in this industry, you're going to need them. You can't avoid injuries. They are going to happen, so if I'm coaching Adrian Peterson, Albert Young had to be ready to go. It was the same with Patrick Mahomes. Chad Henne had to be ready.

If you take pride in coaching everybody as if they're a starter, you have confidence that those players can fill those roles.

There's a reason why I put so much emphasis on the smaller details. If you take those things for granted, that leads to big mistakes happening along the way. That can be as simple as coming to work every day, doing the necessary things to take care of your body or getting in the weight room and developing a routine.