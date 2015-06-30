Hard Working Ryan Grant Ready To Make Noise

And that was after just two rookie minicamp practices last season.

During the preseason, Grant paced all Redskins wide receivers in receptions (14) and touchdowns (two), while finishing with 165 receiving yards – 12th most in the NFL.

But once the regular season came around, Grant was used only in certain packages for the offense.

Fast forward to this season, and Gruden said he's already seen marked growth in the Tulane product's game, which could possibly lead to more playing time.

"He's trying to prove that he deserves some reps and every time he gets a rep he takes advantage of it, and that's the one thing we're trying to get across these guys," Gruden said. "You may get 10 reps a day in practice. Make sure you take advantage of those reps, and Ryan is one of those guys who takes advantage of every rep he gets. Even the reps that he doesn't get the ball thrown to him, you can see he's working his hardest coming in and out of breaks and getting open and fighting to get off bump and run or what have you. So very, very, very impressed with Ryan and [he's] done an excellent job, but he has taken advantage of his reps so far."

Perhaps no player on the roster has seen Grant's ability firsthand than Breeland, a 2014 draft classmate.

The two went head-to-head on many occasions during practices last season. Breeland said their battles made him game ready for his own standout rookie season.

"He's got very strong hands, so it's very hard to get the ball out of them sometimes," Breeland said of Grant. "He runs real good routes, so it's 50/50 when we go at it. He's going to win some, and I'm going to win some. We're making each other better. That's the ultimate goal in the end."

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, meanwhile, believes successful teams are built with players similar to Grant in both talent and mindset.

"Ryan's a very good football player that does things the right way," Kerrigan said. "His actions speak much louder than his words, and that's what you want in a teammate, someone who's going to work hard and perform well."

.

.