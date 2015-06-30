News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Hard Working Ryan Grant Ready To Make Noise

Jun 30, 2015 at 06:15 AM

Top 10 Of 2014: Ryan Grant

A countdown of the top-10 images of wide receiver Ryan Grant during the 2014 season.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Despite his quiet demeanor, Redskins receiver Ryan Grant is doing everything he can to make noise this upcoming season -- and many more to come.

In many ways, Ryan Grant is a throwback to the wide receivers of earlier NFL days.

Unlike seemingly every other player in the NFL today, Grant doesn't utilize a Twitter account and rarely tries to bring attention to himself.

When asked questions by the media, he gives honest, but very straightforward answers.

"He's a quiet guy. He stays to himself," cornerback Bashaud Breeland said of Grant. "He's a hard worker. He comes in the building, and will be the first one to come in and the last to leave sometimes. He's a guy that doesn't really show or brag about what he's doing, but he really gets a lot done."

He's just here to help the Redskins win games.

And although Grant doesn't like to talk much -- let alone about himself -- his head coach thinks the second-year wide receiver speaks volumes with his play.

"Ryan Grant, he's awesome, man. He really is," Jay Gruden said. "He runs every route exactly like you tell him to run it. He doesn't make any mental mistakes. He's got big strong hands."

Wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard agrees, admitting Grant is "one of my favorite guys."

"I think everybody says the same thing," Hilliard said. "He came here as a rookie last year and he put on quite the show. It's just a situation where he has to wait his turn. He has three guys that have a resume that's a little bigger than his and he's got to put his time in and continue to work and we expect him to be a bigger player this year than he was last year."

Grant – who was drafted by the Redskins in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft – was among the most surprising offseason performers last season, drawing rave reviews from veteran teammates and coaches alike.

Gruden even remarked that Grant "plays like a 10-year veteran already."

Combine Flashback: Ryan Grant

With the 2015 NFL Combine underway, Redskins.com will look back at past Redskins that attended the event. Today, it's Ryan Grant.

No Title
1 / 6
No Title
2 / 6
No Title
3 / 6
No Title
4 / 6
No Title
5 / 6
No Title
6 / 6
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And that was after just two rookie minicamp practices last season.

During the preseason, Grant paced all Redskins wide receivers in receptions (14) and touchdowns (two), while finishing with 165 receiving yards – 12th most in the NFL.

But once the regular season came around, Grant was used only in certain packages for the offense.

Fast forward to this season, and Gruden said he's already seen marked growth in the Tulane product's game, which could possibly lead to more playing time.

"He's trying to prove that he deserves some reps and every time he gets a rep he takes advantage of it, and that's the one thing we're trying to get across these guys," Gruden said. "You may get 10 reps a day in practice. Make sure you take advantage of those reps, and Ryan is one of those guys who takes advantage of every rep he gets. Even the reps that he doesn't get the ball thrown to him, you can see he's working his hardest coming in and out of breaks and getting open and fighting to get off bump and run or what have you. So very, very, very impressed with Ryan and [he's] done an excellent job, but he has taken advantage of his reps so far."

Perhaps no player on the roster has seen Grant's ability firsthand than Breeland, a 2014 draft classmate.

The two went head-to-head on many occasions during practices last season. Breeland said their battles made him game ready for his own standout rookie season.

"He's got very strong hands, so it's very hard to get the ball out of them sometimes," Breeland said of Grant. "He runs real good routes, so it's 50/50 when we go at it. He's going to win some, and I'm going to win some. We're making each other better. That's the ultimate goal in the end."

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, meanwhile, believes successful teams are built with players similar to Grant in both talent and mindset.

"Ryan's a very good football player that does things the right way," Kerrigan said. "His actions speak much louder than his words, and that's what you want in a teammate, someone who's going to work hard and perform well."

RELATED LINKS:
-- Ryan Grant Wants To Become 'Student Of The Game'
-- 2014 ROOKIE SPOTLIGHT: Ryan Grant

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising