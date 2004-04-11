Harris Signs, Bolsters Secondary

The Redskins completed the signing of veteran cornerback Walt Harris on Thursday. Harris, a consistent starter throughout his eight-year NFL career, adds solid depth to a Redskins secondary that already includes veterans Shawn Springs and Fred Smoot.

The 5-11, 192-pounder played his first six seasons with the Chicago Bears and the last two with the Indianapolis Colts. In his career, he has started 113 games and totaled 601 tackles (435 solo), 17 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and 124 passes defensed.

Harris' career high for interceptions in a season is five in 1997. He has also returned three interceptions for touchdowns in his career.

Last season with the Colts, Harris started 15 games and recorded 55 tackles (32 solo) with 12 passes defensed. He also had a solid postseason, posting 14 tackles (eight solo), one interception (in the AFC Championship game against New England) and five passes defensed in three games.

In 2002, his first with the Colts, Harris started 15 games and recorded 61 tackles (39 solo) and two interceptions.

As a rookie with the Chicago Bears in 1996, Harris had a breakout season, collecting a career-high 113 tackles (93 solo), two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 18 passes defensed.

Harris followed up his rookie campaign with five interceptions and 94 tackles (75 solo) in 1997. A year later, he posted four interceptions and 85 tackles (65 solo). In 1999, he recorded his only NFL sack, 71 tackles, one interception and led the team in passes defensed with 11. In 2000, he logged 52 tackles and two picks, and in 2001, he registered 71 tackles and one interception.

Harris came into the NFL as the Bears' first-round pick (13th overall) in the 1996 NFL Draft. He was a four-year letterman at Mississippi State, which is also the alma mater of Smoot.