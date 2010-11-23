Haynesworth Aims to Show Titans 'They're Missing Me'





Albert Haynesworth's job is in Washington but he still calls Tennessee home.

He spent four years at the University of Tennessee and seven years with the Titans before signing with the Redskins in 2009. His year-round home is in Knoxville, Tenn., but still maintains a condo in Nashville where the Titans play.

This week, Haynesworth returns to Nashville to play the Titans for the first time.

"I just want to go out there and get a victory," he said. "Go there, play hard and show them that they're missing me."

Haynesworth's second season in Washington has been a turbulent one, from his training camp conditioning test to adjusting to the Redskins' new 3-4 scheme and to the passing of his brother in a motorcycle accident in Nashville.

He said this week that he has no regrets leaving Tennessee, although he admits he does wonder what it would be like to still be playing there.

"The fact of the matter is, [the Titans organization] never pays defensive linemen," Haynesworth said. "I knew that wasn't going to change. Do they wish they still had me? Yeah. Sometimes I wish I was still back there because I feel like I could still be dominant [in the Titans' scheme]."

Ever since the 6-6, 335-pound Haynesworth signed a lucrative contract with the Redskins in 2009, he has drawn plenty of attention in Washington.

A two-time Pro Bowler with the Titans, Haynesworth has shown flashes of dominance in the last two seasons in Washington – he has 75 tackles and six sacks in that span – but he feels he has not played in a scheme that best suits his talents.

He does not believe playing nose tackle and the 3-4 scheme implemented by Jim Haslett fits his skills, but he has found a role in the team's nickel package – and his productivity has jumped as a result.

"I still think that I'm not playing as well as I can," Haynesworth said. "All of it isn't about the player, sometimes it's the scheme a little bit. Here, we're getting back to it. They're letting me play, so you're seeing a lot more production out of me than you did last year and earlier this year."