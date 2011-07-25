Haynesworth, McNabb Top To-Do List





Let the season begin.

NFL headlines will no longer focus on court hearings, who wants what, and the other fine points of the NFL labor negotiations.

Now there is business to be done.

Nowhere is there more urgency than in Washington, where the Redskins face a myriad of question marks heading into free agency.

-- ALBERT HAYNESWORTH'S FUTURE

The Redskins must decide if Haynesworth is still in their plans to anchor the front of the 3-4 defense.

Haynesworth, who signed a lucrative contract with the Redskins in 2009, has an uncertain future in Washington. Last December, he was suspended for four games for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Redskins have the option of trading, releasing or keeping Haynesworth, who has three more seasons left on his contract.

If the Redskins decide to keep Haynesworth, he will have to be ready to fully commit to the Redskins' defense and find harmony in the locker room.

In two seasons with the Redskins, Haynesworth has played in 20 games, recording 53 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

-- DONOVAN MCNABB'S FUTURE

McNabb adds value to any team simply being a respected veteran in the league, but his future with the Redskins is uncertain.

McNabb was benched for the final three games last season after struggling as the Redskins' quarterback. He completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

It appears trading the veteran McNabb is the most likely scenario.

His value on the market is uncertain, but there are at least six teams that could need a new starting quarterback, including the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

-- FREE AGENT SPLASH

Through the last decade, the Redskins have consistently looked to free agency to improve their roster.

This year could be no different.

With money to spend and plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, the Redskins could look to upgrade wide receiver, right tackle, defensive line, nose tackle and possibly inside linebacker and cornerback.

Some of the top free agents expected to be available include cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, offensive tackle Tyson Clabo and wide receivers Santonio Holmes and Sidney Rice.

And, of course, the Redskins have their own free agents to re-sign, if they so choose. The team's top free agents include wide receiver Santana Moss, right tackle Jammal Brown and linebacker Rocky McIntosh.

It may be a mad dash to the top free agents, but the Redskins will be in the pack.

-- THE JOHN BECK PROJECT

Last April, head coach Mike Shanahan expressed surprising confidence in Beck, who the Redskins acquired last year.

From all appearances, it appears there will be a quarterback competition between Beck and Rex Grossman in training camp and preseason.

Beck has not played in a regular season game since 2007. He has played in just five regular season games – all with the Miami Dolphins – in his career.

Beck has confidence in himself. His readiness will be tested, though.

-- RUNNING BACKS

Ryan Torain heads into the 2011 season as the Redskins' leading rusher from last season. He played in 10 games, rushing for 742 yards and four touchdowns.

Torain showed flashes of brilliance last season, but he missed four games due to injury in this third season in the NFL.

The Redskins used the draft to bring in some serious competition for Torain, with Nebraska's Roy Helu (fourth round) and Penn State's Evan Royster (sixth round). Second-year back Keiland Williams, who impressed as a third-down back and pass-catcher last season, is also in the mix.