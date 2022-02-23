HBCU Spotlight | Jalen Powell has blend of aggression, technique

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

HBCU players have been an integral part of the NFL's history. From Jerry Rice to Larry Little and Walter Payton, the league has been shaped by talented athletes from historically black colleges and universities.

For the Washington Commanders, this fact should be familiar to them. Doug Williams, a Grambling alum, guided Washington to its second Super Bowl victory with an impressive performance, taking down the Denver Broncos with 340 yards and four touchdowns.

In anticipation for the 2022 NFL Draft and in honor of Black History Month, Commanders.com will be highlighting some of this year's HBCU prospects. Here are the players we've looked at so far.

Next up is Norfolk State's Jalen Powell.

Jalen Powell, OG, Norfolk State

Being violent at the point of attack is not something that can be taught. That's the way offensive line coach Brandon Torrey sees it.

To him, it's simple: you're either the hammer, or you're the nail. It didn't take long to figure out which Norfolk State's Jalen Powell was.

"He was the hammer," Torrey said, "turning a lot of people into nails."

It's one of the reasons why Torrey, who now coaches at Howard University, is so confident in his former player as he tries to take the next step in his career. From the time Powell was a high school prospect, Torrey could see that sooner or later, Powell would be playing the game at a high level.

And with a little fine tuning, Torrey helped pair that physicality with pristine technique.