HBCU Spotlight | Will Adams' high motor could be driving him to the NFL

That determination carried over to the field, and his refusal to give up on plays always shined in games. He was quick to get to the ball, and he was violent when he got there. He played just as hard in the fourth quarter as he did in the first quarter, Jones said, and he always wanted to win.

Jones added that when Adams is in the right place at the right time, "it's over," but even when he gets beat, his energy, speed and agility still allows him to make plays.

Adams backs that energy up with high-level intelligence about the game. It was a regular occurrence for Adams to pop into Jones' office to go over the game plan about three times each week. Jones wasn't the one directing those conversations, though; it was Adams telling him how the defense was going to attack the opposing offense.