Washington alumni show support for Commanders' new identity

The alumni are also aware that the new name will take some getting used to; after all, Washington was known as one name for nearly 90 years before ushering in a new chapter. Theismann believes the name will become more comfortable with people as they say it. Clark also has a message for the fan base: come out and support the team.

"They're gonna need you to continue to win," Clark said. "I look forward to coming out to the first game myself to support them and wish them the best."

Washington's alumni know that while the new name is exciting, it all comes down to winning. If the team can put together a string of victories in the first year of its next chapter, the transition will go much smoother.