News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Held Out In Preseason, Ryan Kerrigan Ready To Play

Sep 09, 2015 at 11:20 AM
0906_prax-kerrigan_660x350.JPG

Sunday will mark Ryan Kerrigan's first game action in nearly nine months, and he's fired up to get back at it in a new-look Redskins defense.

It doesn't matter if it's a Thursday Night Football battle following a tough challenge just four days prior, or a division battle late in December, the Redskins can always count on Ryan Kerrigan to bring his best each week.

Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins at FedExField, Kerrigan will once again be out on the field.

It'll mark the first time he's seen game action since December after being held out of all four preseason games for precautionary reasons following a minor knee procedure in the offseason.

"It's just weird more than anything," Kerrigan said. "Because like you said, I'm never out and I don't like to be out, so it's weird more than anything. So you've got to follow the doctor's orders."

Head coach Jay Gruden said the 2012 Pro Bowler could have easily appeared in games during August had they been regular season matchups, however.

"I'm very excited about Ryan Kerrigan and his progress from his injury," Gruden said. "He looks outstanding right now."

Kerrigan is the very definition of durability and consistency, as the Purdue product has appeared in every single regular season game for the Redskins over the last four seasons.

Last year, the 6-foot-4, 260 pounder turned in a career season, recording a career-high 13.5 sacks to go along with five fumbles forced.

Kerrigan said a return following almost nine months away from game speed will be "a challenge," but one he isn't shying away from.

"I haven't had the preseason feel yet, but at the same time, practice for us on the line of scrimmage is pretty much the same as a game with the exception of tackling and cut blocking," Kerrigan said. "So that's the only difference. It's not like I haven't been hitting people. I mean I hit people every day in practice. I think the only difference will be bringing a ball carrier to the ground."

Ryan Kerrigan Named To NFL's 'Top 100 List'

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was named the 78th-best player in the NFL in the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players Of 2015." Take a trip back through Kerrigan's career with the Redskins.

No Title
1 / 23
No Title
2 / 23
No Title
3 / 23
No Title
4 / 23
No Title
5 / 23
No Title
6 / 23
No Title
7 / 23
No Title
8 / 23
No Title
9 / 23
No Title
10 / 23
No Title
11 / 23
No Title
12 / 23
No Title
13 / 23
No Title
14 / 23
No Title
15 / 23
No Title
16 / 23
No Title
17 / 23
No Title
18 / 23
No Title
19 / 23
No Title
20 / 23
No Title
21 / 23
No Title
22 / 23
No Title
23 / 23
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Kerrigan may be a beneficiary to new defensive coordinator Joe Barry's scheme, which preaches a little more attacking from the front seven.

"I like the defensive scheme that allows us to really attack up front, and play one-gap football," he said. "I think that should allow for us to put an offense in a negative-yard situation. …Like most of the guys on the line of scrimmage, I come off the ball, penetrate, play in the opponent's backfield."

This will mark the first time the Redskins have faced the Dolphins since 2011. In that game – played at Sun Life Stadium in Miami – Kerrigan, then a rookie, recorded two sacks.

It was the first of five games he's recorded at least two sacks in a game. Fellow linebacker Trent Murphy believes he might be able to add to that total this Sunday.

"He'll be ready to explode and probably get three sacks the first series of the game," Murphy said smiling. "So we're all excited to see that."

RELATED LINKS:
-- Murphy Prepares For Dolphins' Quick Attack Offense
-- Jackson 'Ready To Go' For Opener

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising