Held Out In Preseason, Ryan Kerrigan Ready To Play

Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins at FedExField, Kerrigan will once again be out on the field.

It'll mark the first time he's seen game action since December after being held out of all four preseason games for precautionary reasons following a minor knee procedure in the offseason.

"It's just weird more than anything," Kerrigan said. "Because like you said, I'm never out and I don't like to be out, so it's weird more than anything. So you've got to follow the doctor's orders."

Head coach Jay Gruden said the 2012 Pro Bowler could have easily appeared in games during August had they been regular season matchups, however.

"I'm very excited about Ryan Kerrigan and his progress from his injury," Gruden said. "He looks outstanding right now."

Kerrigan is the very definition of durability and consistency, as the Purdue product has appeared in every single regular season game for the Redskins over the last four seasons.

Last year, the 6-foot-4, 260 pounder turned in a career season, recording a career-high 13.5 sacks to go along with five fumbles forced.

Kerrigan said a return following almost nine months away from game speed will be "a challenge," but one he isn't shying away from.