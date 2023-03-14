News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Here are the dates to watch on the 2023 Pro Day schedule

Mar 14, 2023 at 03:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

AP23064798109465
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is complete, which means that now it's time to look forward to the next step in the process: the pro days.

Over the next two months, the Washington Commanders' scouts will travel across the country to see prospects conduct workouts at their college campuses. Here is a list of all the confirmed pro day dates:

March 14

  • Clemson
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon

March 15

  • Air Force
  • Central Michigan
  • Ferris State
  • Georgia
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Minnesota-Duluth
  • UCLA

March 16

  • Army
  • Eastern Michigan
  • Georgia Tech
  • Tulane

Related Links

March 17

  • Michigan

March 20

  • Iowa
  • South Alabama
  • Syracuse
  • Virginia Tech

March 21

  • Auburn
  • Iowa State
  • Liberty
  • Princeton
  • Rutgers
  • Troy
  • USC

March 22

  • Nebraska
  • Ohio State
  • SMU
  • Stanford
  • UAB
  • Virginia

March 23

  • Alabama
  • California
  • Cincinnati
  • Houston
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

March 24

  • Boston College
  • BYU
  • Kentucky
  • Notre Dame
  • Old Dominion
  • Penn State
  • San Jose State

March 27

  • Arizona State
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Ball State
  • Baylor
  • Boise State
  • Duke
  • Miami
  • North Carolina
  • Southern Miss
  • West Virginia

March 28

  • East Carolina
  • Louisville
  • Mississippi State
  • N.C. State
  • Texas A&M
  • Tulsa
  • Vanderbilt
  • Washington State

March 29

  • Arkansas
  • LSU
  • Maryland
  • North Dakota State
  • Oklahoma State
  • Mississippi
  • Pittsburgh
  • Texas Tech
  • UCF
  • Wake Forest
  • Washington

March 30

  • Appalachian State
  • Charlotte
  • Florida
  • Florida A&M
  • Florida State
  • Fresno State
  • Oklahoma
  • TCU
  • Tennessee

March 31

  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • South Dakota State
  • Tennessee-Chattanooga

April 4

  • Clemson

April 6

  • Alabama

Related Content

news

Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (as of March 7).

news

Commanders claim CB Cam Dantzler Sr. off waivers

Dantzler has started in 26 of 35 career games and has three interceptions with 17 pass breakups.

news

Daron Payne earned his new contract. Now, he's ready to take the next step in his career

Payne showed that he deserves to stay in Washington. As he gets ready for Year 6, he wants to show that he hasn't even hit his stride.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Giants OL Nick Gates

Gates has started in 28 games over the course of his career and has played at every position except left tackle.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Seahawks LB Cody Barton

Barton is coming off a career season in which he had 136 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with OL Andrew Wylie

Wylie has spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs and has 59 starts in his career.

news

2023 Commanders free agency journal

Stay up to the minute with all the latest reports, and be sure to check back with Commanders.com and the Commanders app for continuing 2023 free agency coverage.

news

Social media reacts to Daron Payne signing his contract extension

The Washington Commanders have signed Daron Payne to a longterm extension, keeping one of the best defensive tackle on the team for years to come. Here is how social media reacted to the new.

news

Commanders sign Daron Payne to contract extension

Payne, who tied a franchise record for a defensive tackle with 11.5 sacks, returns to Washington and keeps the team's defensive interior intact for years to come.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr.

news

Wake Up Washington | Free agency approaches

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Advertising