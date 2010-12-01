News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Heyer Proves His Versatility Again, This Time At Guard

Dec 01, 2010 at 05:04 PM
173938.jpg


Artis Hicks stood on the sidelines of LP Field watching as center Casey Rabach and left guard Derrick Dockery went down with injuries.

With Hicks, the starting right guard, also sidelined for the Tennessee Titans game with a thigh injury, he wondered who would step in on the injury depleted offensive line.

The answer?

Offensive tackle Stephon Heyer.

Heyer played at guard for the first time in his career against the Titans.

By all accounts, he performed well.

"I was impressed with how Stephon handled it," Hicks said. "He had never played guard before, never gotten a rep there. He kind of towered over everybody in there, you couldn't miss him.

"For him to step in there and do well, it says a lot about his drive to play the game."

Heyer's versatility was already valued because the fourth-year player has NFL starting experience at both left and right tackle.

Now he can add guard to his resume.

This week in practice, Heyer said he took some reps at guard again.

"I'm just rotating in right now," he said. "I did some guard and I'll probably do some tackle as well. I'm just going to prepare for everything."

Switching to guard, even if it is temporary, is sure to be a work in progress.

"It's going to be one of those things that's going to be an ongoing process," Heyer said. "It won't happen overnight, but I think as I get more chances and more reps, I'll get better."

What's different about playing guard instead of tackle?

"You have to get your hands on somebody in a hurry," Heyer replied. "At tackle, it's hard to do that because you have so much distance [from the defensive end], but as a guard you're right up on the guy. So [the pressure] is right now.

"I played with a sense of urgency and if I can play with the proper leverage and keep learning, I can get wins as far as one on one blocks."

Despite starting 16 games last year, Heyer was not a certainty to make the Redskins' roster this season.

With injuries to starting tackles Trent Williams and Jammal Brown, Heyer has seen steady playing time this season.

At one point, Heyer and Brown were rotating at right tackle as Brown struggled with a nagging hip injury.

Heyer impressed head coach Mike Shanahan in the Tennessee game.

"Stephon stepped in and did a great job, especially with not practicing at that position before," Shanahan said. "[He is] very smart, very aware of the different positions on the offensive line, which enabled him to go in there and at least know the assignments.

"He played at a very high level and I was pretty proud of the way he played."

As Shanahan evaluates the offensive line leading up to Sunday's game against Minnesota, he may have to mix and match again.

"We'll have to get a feel during the week and what's the best combination for us entering the game," he said. "Who's healthy? Who gives us the best chance to win?"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising