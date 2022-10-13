Hispanic Heritage Month Bios - Juan Castillo

Hispanic Heritage: Both parents were Mexican. First-generation American, born in Texas.

On what he loves most about his work at the Commanders: "I really enjoy being around the players. The cool thing is when you teach something and then they master the thing that you're teaching. It's a good feeling."

On favorite traditions: "I don't really have any, honestly. What happened to me is that, growing up, people would make fun of my accent or things about me being Mexican. It was hard. So, when I had my boys – right or wrong – I tried to say, 'They're Americans.' I wanted them to speak good English. I didn't want them to get made fun of."

On what HHM means to him: "It's a good way to give hope to other Hispanic that things are possible. Whatever dream you have, you can achieve it. Even if your parents can't afford an opportunity for you, let's say, it's still possible. This month, in particular, you get to learn stories of people that have overcome the odds, that didn't have the connection, that don't have their parents who already knew somebody and they made their dream happen."

On how his heritage has shaped who is today: "I think about how my mom brought us up. She was very caring, very humble, never talked bad about anybody. I think those are qualities that I got from her. My upbringing also taught me how to be an example. You try to do everything right. Work hard. Dress right. Be a good role model."