Hixon Returns to Redskins Park

Wide receivers coach Stan Hixon returned to Redskins Park this week after spending the last three weeks with his son Drew at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

The younger Hixon, a wide receiver at Tennessee Tech University, suffered a head injury at the end of a play during a game on Sept. 11. Drew remains in a coma. Maintaining a watch on Drew is his mother Rebecca and sister Avis.

"Drew is showing a lot of encouraging progress," Stan Hixon said on Thursday. "He's out of the critical situation, so it's a matter of time, rehab and physical therapy. Hopefully next week we'll try to move him up here to a rehab center at the University of Virginia-Charlottesville."

Hixon thanked the hundreds of well-wishers who have kept the Hixon family in their prayers.

Portis On Pressure

Clinton Portis has quickly become the focal point of the Redskins' offense--he has 72 carries already this season. So the question was asked: Does Portis feel more pressure this year than he did during his first two seasons in Denver?