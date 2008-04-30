Hixon: Thomas, Kelly Provide 'Big Targets'

Wide receivers coach Stan Hixon is entering his fifth season with the Redskins--and this year he has two high draft picks to work with and tutor. Hixon talked at length about Devin Thomas and Malcolm Kelly with Redskins.com and media this week.

Q: First, what were your thoughts when the team drafted Devin Thomas and Malcolm Kelly with two of the first three picks in the draft?

A: "Both Devin and Malcolm were really high on that board, as you know. I am just ecstatic that we get both of them. I was ecstatic about the first one. Then I was watching television and saw the second one--and I was a guy who got a big Christmas present."

Q: What jumped out about Thomas?

A: "Speed. Devin ran a 4.4 (in the 40-yard dash) and one time had a 4.39. Also, he is big. The number one goal was to get a big receiver that could run. He is 6-2, 215 pounds. He makes plays--touchdown plays. He had some great games [at Michigan State]. He had 79 catches for 1,000-plus yards and eight touchdowns last year. He was very impressive."

Q: And Malcolm Kelly?

A: "Malcolm Kelly was very productive for three straight years at Oklahoma. He was the leading receiver throughout the year, just making plays. He also has height. He is just under 6-4 in height. He can jump up and make catches. He comes from a great program with good coaching [at Oklahoma]. So we got two really good playmakers from two good football programs. If you play in the Big 10 and the Big 12--that's good football. Like in the SEC, it speaks volumes [about a player's ability]."

Q: Malcolm Kelly ran a slow 40-yard time at his Pro Day. What importance do you place on that?

A: "When we worked him out personally [on April 24], the first thing I noticed was his burst off the ball. He plays a lot faster than that 40 time. Jerry Rice was a very productive player--a Hall of Famer--and he was not a very fast guy. But he was very productive. Malcolm Kelly is a football player. As a coach you say, 'How does he play the game?' Sometimes these vertical jumps and these 40 times kind of get out of whack. It is a measuring stick. The bottom line is how you play [in games]. He has proven at Oklahoma that [every game] he showed up and was a big time player, from a freshman on to his junior year."

Q: Do you envision Thomas and Kelly eventually pushing starters Santana Moss and Antwaan Randle El?

A: "It is hard to say right now. We are expecting great things out of [Thomas and Kelly], but they have to mature and learn the system. Once they get here and get used to the speed of the game, we will make a decision from there."

Q: How much did Santana's injuries from the last two years play a factor in the decision to draft two wide receivers?

A: "Santana came on strong at the end of last year. He had a tough year with the injury, but that's not normal for him. Santana is a phenomenal player. He is the best player we have. [In the draft], w we're just trying to enhance the position. When defenses start to doubling coverage on Santana, we need to be able to throw the ball somewhere else."

Q: How happy are you to work with a pair of big receivers?

A: "I'm excited. They're bigger and faster. They will spread the field. When it's 3rd-and-7 or 3rd-and-9, you can't have the defense go, 'Where's Santana? Where's 89?' Devin Thomas and Malcolm Kelly have shown the ability to make plays--and make plays in traffic. They have big bodies and big targets. I'm sure Jason [Campbell] is going to appreciate the taller wide receivers."

Q: Why do most rookie receivers have trouble making a big impact right away?

A: "It's a matter of getting off press coverage and [adjusting to] the speed of the game. If you watch the highlight tapes of both [Thomas and Kelly], they got press coverage in college and they beat it. Plus, they're big enough that defensive backs who are 5-10 or 5-11 in height--if they miss a tackle or they're not physical enough, they're in trouble. That's a big plus for both of those guys."

Q: How big of a challenge is to get them adapted to the West Coast offense?