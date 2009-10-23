News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Holly

Oct 23, 2009 at 08:27 AM

holly.jpg


Hey there Redskins fans!

My name is Holly and this is second year as a Washington Redskins Cheerleader Ambassador!

I am 23 years old and I just moved to the DC area. I was born and raised in upstate New York in a small town, not quite as busy as DC. I am a 6th grade special education teacher and I also coach high school cheerleading.

On my free time I love to read, hang with friends and family, dance, and experience new things. One of my newest adventures is salsa dancing!

This season is going to be another fun filled, exhilarating experience in my life and I can hardly wait until the next game! Let's go Redskins!

See you all soon.

Holly

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

Advertising