Hoping To Return, Chris Thompson Could Be The Spark The Redskins Need On Offense

Thompson's return should give the Redskins a much-needed shot in the arm on offense. Injuries to skill positions have began to pile up, and Washington needs a play maker like Thompson who can create extra yardage on his own. That skill has become more important with the injury to Alex Smith, as head coach Jay Gruden said the Redskins are relying on shorter, quicker throws with Colt McCoy at the helm.

"We've got to get our guys head's around little quicker, he's going to give you more opportunity type balls for the receivers that come down whether it's tight ends or backs," Gruden said. "But I think getting to know the guys and the guys getting to know him and when the ball is coming, will be a huge help."

Thompson returned to practice Monday for the first time since his Week 8 injury, which is good timing for McCoy who is getting his first full week of practice as a starter this season. The Redskins will hope to get the two on the same page in time for their Monday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.