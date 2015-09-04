Houston Bates, Jackson Jeffcoat Make One More Case

Jackson Jeffcoat and Houston Bates never received a call during draft day, as both entered the NFL the free agent route.

This time, though, they're hoping to once again not hear their phone ring by Saturday's 4 p.m. cutdown deadline.

"I'm just going to hang out with my mom and she's going to hopefully keep me comfortable," Bates said of his plan over the next 24 hours. "It's just a waiting game now, but the hay's in the barn, and whatever happens will happen because it's in God's hands now."

Jeffcoat, meanwhile, is already turning his attention to the team's season opener against the Miami Dolphins, confident he's done enough in the preseason to once again warrant a spot on the active roster.

"Right now I feel like I'm going to be on the team, so that's what I have to do is start getting ready for this Miami game," he said.

Jeffcoat was perhaps the biggest defensive standout during the preseason among those on the second and third units, recording four sacks – one in each game – along with an interception recorded against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

"I think I've put some good body of work in," he told reporters. "Obviously I'm not where I want to be, so there are a lot of things I'm going to go back and improve on. But as far as the tape and the preseason, I think it was good enough to make a roster spot now. We'll see if the numbers work out well, but I want to play here."

Bates also flashed promise in his reps throughout the preseason, recording three sacks including a back-to-back quarterback takedowns in the opener against the Cleveland Browns.