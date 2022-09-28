News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Cowboys preview | Heading south to the Lone Star State

Sep 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders are going back on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 2

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

WATCH: FOX

  • Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
  • Greg Olsen (analyst)
  • Erin Andrews (sideline)
  • Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

QUICK HITS

  • Washington will head to Texas and take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. It is the earliest Washington has travelled to play the Cowboys since taking on the team on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2011 season.
  • Washington is 45-75-2 against the Cowboys all-time and 17-41-2 against the Cowboys on the road.
  • Washington is 13-10 against the Cowboys in the month of October and 2-1 against the team in Week 4.
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recorded 1,329 receiving yards against the NFC East since entering the league in 2019, which is the most by any receiver in the NFL.
  • Running back Antonio Gibson has recorded 363 scrimmage yards against the Cowboys since entering the league in 2020. That is the most by any player against the Cowboys in that span.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)

Dallas:

  • Head coach Mike McCarthy (3rd with Dallas)
  • Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (5th)
  • Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator John Fassel (3rd)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (861)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (7)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (124)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (235)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (3)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (24)
  • Sacks -- LB Jamin Davis (3)
  • Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (1)

Dallas:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Cooper Rush (514)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Cooper Rush (2)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Ezekiel Elliott (178)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Ezekiel Elliott and RB Tony Pollard (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Noah Brown (213)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Noah Brown and WR CeeDee Lamb (1)
  • Tackles -- S Donovan Wilson (24)
  • Sacks -- LB Micah Parsons (4)
  • Interceptions -- S Donovan Wilson (1)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 19th (342 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 12th (21 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 9th (255.3 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-31st (15)
  • Rushing offense -- 24th (86.7 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 7th (47.6%)
  • Total defense -- 27th (402.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 28th (27.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 28th (274 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-9th (8)
  • Rushing defense -- 21st (128.7 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 5th (30%)
  • Time of possession -- 7th (32:38)
  • Turnover differential -- T-29th (-4)

Dallas:

  • Total offense --23rd (324 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 30th (15.3 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 24th (206 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-9th (5)
  • Rushing offense -- 11th (118 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 27th (29%)
  • Total defense -- 9th (312.3 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 8th (17.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 4th (176.3 YPG)
  • Sacks --1st (13)
  • Rushing defense -- 23rd (128.7 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 12th (33.3%)
  • Time of possession -- 24th (28:44)
  • Turnover differential -- T-13th (0)

