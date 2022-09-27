From the booth | Spilled milk can be cleaned up

Still, they gave up 24 points in a half. Only one of those scores came via a short field off a turnover, and they have yet to cause a single turnover that wasn't an end of game heave with a prayer attached to it. So, while I'll buy that the defense played a little better than the scoreboard suggested, what isn't happening are plays that can turn a game in the favor of the team as a whole. That has to change.

Now to the offense, which for two weeks has been inept in the first half. The Lions brought the house in the first half against Washington. They rushed more than we had to block, and it appeared early that maybe the route choices didn't have the requisite time to develop. Obviously, there was a massive adjustment at halftime in Detroit. The bigger issue this past Sunday was how often Philadelphia was able to generate pressure with a front four. The offense was sped up, and it showed. Wentz was sacked numerous times early, and then for a stretch in the second quarter, the quarterback had three drives where his accuracy was off. There were multiple misses to Curtis Samuel, one to John Bates, and ones that sailed on him intended for Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.