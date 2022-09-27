Commanders offense holds itself accountable for first half mishaps

When Washington does flaunt its potential, the offense has shown that it can be a difficult unit to defend against. The ugliness from the first half against the Lions does not change the fact that Wentz and the Commanders nearly brought themselves back to make the game more competitive.

And against the Eagles, the Commanders did move the ball deep into the opponents' territory three times in the second half. That does not excuse their mistakes when they got in those positions, although it does show that they can move the ball.

A 1-2 record is not ideal, but as Rivera and several players have pointed out, there is plenty of time to fix their issues. But as Rivera said on Monday, "the guys that need to play better, got to play better."

"We've looked at it. We've figured it out. We've addressed it. Now we got to go out and do it," Rivera said.

The first opportunity to right the wrongs of the past two weeks will be on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. The hope is that the Commanders will buck their trend and get back to .500 with the next three months in front of them.