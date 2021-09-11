How Walter Payton Helped Start Ron Rivera's Coaching Career

Wannstedt hired Rivera as a defensive quality control coach the following year. Two years later, he was coaching linebackers for the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by returning to the Bears for his first stint as a defensive coordinator. He got his first head coaching job with the Panthers seven years after that, and now he's in the second year of reshaping Washington's culture.

Although we missed out on Rivera's television career, it's hard to argue with the results of his current career, judging by the four playoff appearances and three straight division titles in nine seasons with the Panthers. He's off to a good start in Washington, leading it to a division title in his first year and has it set up to repeat in Year 2.