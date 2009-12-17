In Tangled NFC East, Redskins Get to Have Their Say







Nah. Couldn't do it. Even after talking about taking back what was theirs much earlier in the season. The Giants lost 45-38 and have now fallen to the Eagles four consecutive times (counting playoffs).

"It was our opportunity and we didn't finish the deal," Giants head coach Tom Coughlin said.

Yet they had just completed a sweep of the Cowboys. Their first sweep of the Boys since 2004 and the first in which they scored more than 30 points in each game since 1963. Go figure.

The Giants also maintain a firm grasp on the Redskins' windpipe. They've won three in a row and six of the last seven against the Redskins, and quarterback Jason Campbell has never beaten the Giants.

Dallas and Washington stand on the most equal of footing. They've split the season series the last four years and five of the nine games have been decided by five points or fewer. Margins of victory include three, two and one.

The NFL realigned into eight divisions of four teams each in 2002, shipping the Arizona Cardinals from the NFC East to the NFC West. No NFC East team has struggled more than the Redskins. They've had a winning record in divisional play once (5-1 in 2007 when they won 10 games and qualified for the playoffs as a wild card). They've been 1-5 four times and are 15-31 overall.

At 0-4, the Redskins face the possibility of going winless in the division for the first time since 1994 when they lost all five en route to a 3-13 mark in Norv Turner's coaching debut.

It's not easy to win in the NFC East. This division sent two teams to the playoffs last season, three in each of the two years before that. The NFC East hasn't been limited to a single playoff qualifier since 2004, when the Eagles won it and went to the Super Bowl and everyone else in the division straggled in at 6-10.

Other teams may be working on their playoff formulas and complicated postseason math. For now, the Redskins' concern is neither addition nor subtraction but division.