In Williams, Redskins Go 'Against the Teacher'







Williams spent four years with the Redskins as assistant head coach-defense under Joe Gibbs. From 2004-07, the Redskins ranked sixth in the NFL in defense (306.6 yards per game allowed), second in the NFC and seventh in rushing defense (103.8).

In January 2008, Williams was a candidate for the Redskins' head coaching job, but the team eventually hired Jim Zorn instead.

Do his former players think he might try to prove a point on Sunday against the Redskins?

"Gregg wants to stick it to every offense," Fletcher said. "Would he want to get ours a little bit more? Probably, considering everything that transpired with him a couple years ago.

"At the end of the day we know he's going to bring his exotic blitzes and his pressure packages. A lot of teams bring exotic blitzes and pressure packages. So it's something that we prepare for."

Added Smoot: "Well, I wouldn't say Gregg's a vindictive guy--but then I'd be lying. He's one of those coaches--he likes to look across the field at the opposing offensive coordinator and get at him, he's always been like that.

"I'm sure this is a game he'll get up for."

Last year, prior to New Orleans hiring Williams, the Redskins' offense exploded against the Saints, racking up more than 450 yards and scoring a season-high 29 points.

The defense was tenacious as well, holding quarterback Drew Brees and company to 250 yards of offense.

"Point blank, the Saints have the three things you need to win in this league: you need a good quarterback, you need a good defense, and you need just a lot of extra plays," Smoot said. "They have it all."

It has been an up-and-down year for Smoot, but he has worked himself back into the Redskins' defensive game plan. He is part of one of the No. 1 passing defense in the NFL, playing in a variety of roles including safety.

With the high-scoring Saints coming to town, Smoot knows the Redskins' defense will have to be at the top of its game.

"The big thing we're going to try to do is slow down Drew Brees," Smoot said. "You can't stop him, but we're going to try to slow him down and then [the Redskins' offense] can get a couple big plays on their defense."