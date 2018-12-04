Injuries To Colt McCoy, Offensive Line Too Much To Overcome Against Eagles 

It's a particularly devastating blow, both for the Redskins, whose playoff chances remain alive but now dwindle with their third consecutive loss, and for McCoy, who had been preparing and waiting patiently for four years to have an opportunity to start again. The disappointment -- in both the season outlook and the inconceivable reality that another starting quarterback would be lost for the year – permeated the locker room following the game.

Running back Chris Thompson kept shaking his head, unable to explain it. Left tackle Trent Williams had trouble finding the words to describe the situation.

"You worry about the person more than the football player," Williams said. "We're all out here putting it on the line. When you see one of your fellow comrades go down, it really hurts."

"I knew something was probably up and it's a horrible feeling to see one of your friends, your brothers go down like that," linebacker Mason Foster said. "And just the look on his face when I knew he was really hurt. It sucks man, we've just got to keep it rolling for Colt."

Sanchez had some positives in the early going. On his first snap he handed the ball off to Adrian Peterson who sprinted 90 yards for a touchdown. Later down by four points, he led a two-minute drill to get the Redskins into field goal range and within one point before the half. But the success was unsustainable, and as the Eagles increased their lead, it became more challenging for Sanchez using a limited playbook with only a week and a half of information.

"For me to go in and play was an emergency situation, those things happen," Sanchez said. "Now it goes from contingency plan to game plan. We got another tough task next week, good thing we're at home. On a short week too. But like I said at the beginning, there's no excuses. To be totally honest, nobody cares. Nobody cares. You're charged with a job, you get paid to play this game, and you get paid to go win. That's what people expect. That's the kind of pressure we put on ourselves, much more than outside our building. I can't tell you how much I respect all those guys in there."

Sanchez finished passing 13-of-21 for 100 yards and an interception, which effectively finished any Redskins hope for a comeback in the fourth quarter. The defense, gutted by McCoy's absence just the same, couldn't elevate its play enough to keep the offense within striking distance in the final quarter.

"This is a tough blow," Gruden said. "Losing Alex is one thing, great leader great quarterback, put a lot of time in with him. And then Colt finally gets his golden opportunity and he gets kicked in the leg and breaks it. So, heartbroken for both those guys really.