Practice report | Inside Brian Robinson's first day back at practice

Here are some other notes from practice.

-- Jahan Dotson was absent from practice with a hamstring injury. Rivera said on Monday that the injury might keep the rookie out "a week or two." Dotson is currently tied with Stephon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the league (4).

-- Curtis Samuel was also absent from practice on Wednesday with an illness that is not COVID-19.

-- Rivera has told the players to "keep coming to work" as they hope to improve upon the team's 1-3 start to the season. He believes there are some positives on the field (such as the running game and third-down defense) that they can take advantage of if they continue to work and get better as a football team.

-- Rivera preached discipline when it came to stopping Jalen Hurts in Week 3. On Sunday, the team will face Derrick Henry, and the Commanders' head coach wants to see the same thing from his defense in Week 5.

"You have to be where you're supposed to be. You gotta make sure you're in your creases and make sure that you're squared up in your creases. You don't wanna be getting to there as he's already there. Then you'll end up in an arm tackle, and as you've seen, he goes right through arm tackles."