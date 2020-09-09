Inside The Curious Mind Of Rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

The Future Opens Up

As much as football fascinated Gandy-Golden, the 22-year-old didn't see a future in it for the first part of his college career. Liberty was a small school and before then, he had only received one other college scholarship offer to go play the sport at Kennesaw State.

But that changed his junior year when he noticed the influx of NFL coaches now attending Liberty practices, and the Flames' own coaching staff relaying that the reviews had been positive. After all, Gandy-Golden was starting to dazzle on film. He racked up more than 1,000 yards on 71 catches. He was a big body with an even bigger catch radius.

He began to wonder.

"I definitely feel like going into senior year, I took that and ran with it," he said. "I tried to make that my best season."

Gandy-Golden did that and then some. Last fall, the wideout totaled the nation's fourth-most receiving yards with 1,396. By October, mixtapes of highlights started to pop up on YouTube, one with the title "The BEST player you've NEVER heard of." The buzz over the next few months would only grow. Meet Antonio Gandy-Golden: The Uncut Gem who Does It All, touted an ESPN pre-draft feature.

People picked up on the unconventional hobbies that consumed the receiver off the field -- puzzles, painting, juggling, guitar playing. They saw the athletic feats, including the time Gandy-Golden threw a football from his knees 60 yards that bounced off a goalpost crossbar.

Gandy-Golden's rise, though, wasn't just because people started paying attention. The receiver made much-needed improvements to his game.

Specifically, he cut down on the number of drops. When Freeze was hired heading into Gandy-Golden's senior season, one of their first conversations centered around cleaning up that flaw. Freeze was blunt: Gandy-Golden wasn't going to be drafted very high or help the Flames very much if he continued to drop the ball.