Isaiah Williams Is Feeling Adjusted After Trip To Houston

After joining the team in training camp last year, tackle Isaiah Williams is growing more confident with a full offseason with the Redskins, which included a visit to Houston with Trent Williams.
At the end of last season, before everyone parted ways for the next several months, left tackle Trent Williams told all of the offensive linemen that they were welcome to visit his training facility in Houston whenever they wanted.
The unit had met there together last year before training camp, where they branded the "Hogs 2.0" nickname, and so Williams was eager to help his teammates keep building on that sobriquet. So was Isaiah Williams, who took him up on his offer and joined the Oklahoma product for a couple weeks in March.
"Just learning how to be a pro, how to go about things," Williams said of his experience training with Trent. "How to learn the offense and take things day by day -- just learning all the ins and outs of being a pro. [I] had the opportunity to sit down with him and spend a lot of time with him. More than anything, learning how to an offensive lineman."
Williams, a 6-foot-3, 295 pound tackle from Akron, joined the Redskins near the beginning of training camp and stayed on the practice squad for the remainder of the season, quickly learning the offense before being assigned reserve duties in the fall.
As he spent time in Houston, he saw Trent's lighter side and had some conversations over meals he wouldn't have gotten on a regular day during the season.
"Really down to earth guy. Surprisingly he's young. I think a lot of people think Trent's a lot older," Williams said. "We found out we had a lot in common. It was just great to sit down with him and spend that time with him. I told him I appreciate him for bringing me down and sharing the ins and outs of what he does every day."
Check out images from the Washington Redskins' offense during their third day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
After completing the first week of OTAs, Williams believes the game is starting to slow down for him. He's gained invaluable technique help from offensive line coaches Bill Callahan and Kevin Carberry, and is relying on his comfortability with the offense to aid his development in his second year.
As the team works on installations over the next couple of weeks, Williams is aiming to convert his thinking and learning into instinct.
"I definitely have goals," he said. " For me, just knowing what I'm doing, being confident in every play, not having to think so much so I can just play fast. That's what this game is about, it's about playing fast and not being out there thinking too much, so more of my goal this OTAs is learning what to do and just play fast."
The team drafted center Chase Roullier and, as always, have multiple college free agents looking to make an impression before the team departs in mid-June. Williams isn't focusing on the depth chart right now though, opting to worry about his own progress.
"Honestly I don't really pay any mind to it," Williams said. "I focus on myself and knowing what I'm doing when I get my opportunity and get my reps. Just making the best of those reps, just letting God and everybody handle the rest of it."