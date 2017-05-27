Isaiah Williams Is Feeling Adjusted After Trip To Houston

After completing the first week of OTAs, Williams believes the game is starting to slow down for him. He's gained invaluable technique help from offensive line coaches Bill Callahan and Kevin Carberry, and is relying on his comfortability with the offense to aid his development in his second year.

As the team works on installations over the next couple of weeks, Williams is aiming to convert his thinking and learning into instinct.

"I definitely have goals," he said. " For me, just knowing what I'm doing, being confident in every play, not having to think so much so I can just play fast. That's what this game is about, it's about playing fast and not being out there thinking too much, so more of my goal this OTAs is learning what to do and just play fast."

The team drafted center Chase Roullier and, as always, have multiple college free agents looking to make an impression before the team departs in mid-June. Williams isn't focusing on the depth chart right now though, opting to worry about his own progress.