'It means everything': Tavita Pritchard speaks about importance of Samoan heritage in life, football

Pritchard chose to wear the No. 14 throughout his career because it was the number his uncle wore. And while he never received a nickname that put his heritage in the spotlight like Thompson did, Pritchard calls attention to Samoan influences in his game.

"They [football and his heritage] are very intertwined. Being able to access things like self-sacrifice and the whole is bigger than the individual, those are things that are very, very real to me," Pritchard said. "And respect for authority but also being able to ask questions and push ideas forward. I think that's how my culture shows up in my coaching. I think I have a strong foundation of some of those principles."

Now as a father himself, passing down those Samoan principles and knowledge of Samoan culture has become a priority. He has three kids, all of whom have Samoan names, and a baby on the way. During the pandemic, he started studying Tamil more. He will wear the lavalava around the house, and in general, just looks for learning moments to teach his kids about their heritage.