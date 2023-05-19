News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

KJ Henry wants to 'be a sponge' as he adjusts to the NFL

May 19, 2023 at 12:38 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Henry051923

Life is about change, and KJ Henry has felt that plenty over the last month.

Earlier this year, Henry's days were dedicated to preparing for the NFL Draft and wrapping up his college career at Clemson. Now, Henry is at the Washington Commanders' facility, hundreds of miles away from where he's spent the last five years of his life, with new teammates trying to find his place among the professional ranks.

But when Henry takes away the fact that he's in different league playing for a different team with different teammates in different uniforms at technically a different position (he was listed as an EDGE at Clemson but will be a defensive end with the Commanders), not much has changed for him.

"A lot of things change," Henry said. "Football doesn't."

It's been a while, but Henry has been in this situation before. He knows what it's like to be in a completely new environment with a mound of information to learn. And Henry knows the solution for that challenge, too: be teachable and soak in as much knowledge as possible.

"I'm just trying to erase everything and be a sponge," Henry said at the end of rookie minicamp practice on May 12.

Well, maybe not everything. His experience, quickness off the line of scrimmage and talent for disruption is what made him such an attractive prospect to Ron Rivera and the Commanders' staff. Rivera believes the fact that he was playing opposite Trenton Simpson -- a higher-rated prospect who was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round -- made people overlook Henry's 13.5 sacks he racked up with the Tigers.

"KJ Henry is a dynamic outside edge player," Rivera said after the draft. "The tape that you watch...he's there making plays and so he's a guy that we wanted to add."

Still, Henry's mindset is in the right place. He knows all the accomplishments he had in college amount to mere footnotes in the NFL, and he needs to earn a spot on what is already one of the most talented defensive lines in the sport.

So, while the traits he developed in college are helpful -- he had a nice rep during practice where he ran past tackle Drew Himmelman during 11-on-11 drills -- he must build on them if he hopes to put together a long NFL career.

"I feel like I'm prepared," Henry said. "And I think it showed today, but at the same time, I'm out here with the mindset of trying to soak everything up. There's some techniques that I do here now that I used to do in college that I'm having to switch."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders rookies take the field

Check out the top photos of the Commanders' draft picks, undrafted free agents and tryout players going through the first practice of rookie minicamp. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29363
1 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29364
2 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29365
3 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29366
4 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29367
5 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29368
6 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29369
7 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29370
8 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29372
9 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29373
10 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29374
11 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29375
12 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29376
13 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29377
14 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29378
15 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29379
16 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29380
17 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29381
18 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29382
19 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29383
20 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29384
21 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29385
22 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29386
23 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29387
24 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29389
25 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29390
26 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29391
27 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29392
28 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29393
29 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29394
30 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29395
31 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29396
32 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29397
33 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29398
34 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29399
35 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29400
36 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29401
37 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29402
38 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29403
39 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29404
40 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29405
41 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29406
42 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29407
43 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29408
44 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29409
45 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29410
46 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29411
47 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29413
48 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29414
49 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29415
50 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29416
51 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29417
52 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29418
53 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29419
54 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29420
55 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29421
56 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29422
57 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29423
58 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29424
59 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29425
60 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29426
61 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29427
62 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29428
63 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29429
64 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29430
65 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29431
66 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29432
67 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29433
68 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29434
69 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29435
70 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29436
71 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29437
72 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29438
73 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29439
74 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29441
75 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29442
76 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29443
77 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29445
78 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29446
79 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29447
80 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29448
81 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29449
82 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29450
83 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29451
84 / 90
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29452
85 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29453
86 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29454
87 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29455
88 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29456
89 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05122023 Rookie Mini Camp29457
90 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And Henry has already learned a couple valuable lessons: the NFL is much faster than college, and all the details, no matter how small, carry more weight. Henry experienced both of those facts during the first practice of rookie minicamp. There were times when he would immediately recognize that he could have performed better on a play or done something differently.

Memorizing new techniques after playing a completely different way in college will be a challenge, Henry said, but paying attention to those details is what he took pride in during his time at Clemson. Not only was he able to know his responsibility, but he was also able to read certain keys that could provide hints on what the offense was going to run.

He also knows that he's not going to get to that point on Day 1.

"Starting from scratch, I have to know my job, be able to do my techniques, and then as time progresses, start to add those layers as well," Henry said.

Henry prepared for practice with no expectations of how he would look. It was his first day of putting the small sample of concepts he had been exposed to into action on the field. He reminded himself that there are going to be mistakes mixed in with the positives, so he needs to give himself a little grace as he gets used to being in the NFL.

The next step is to correct those mistakes, and as he looks forward to the next few months of practice, he's excited to begin that process.

"I feel really happy," Henry said. "But I also know there's room for growth."

Related Content

news

Commanders sign C Ricky Stromberg, T Braeden Daniels to rookie deals

The Commanders have now signed five of their seven picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Wake Up Washington | Training camp road trip

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 19, 2023.

news

Randy Jordan set to represent Commanders at 2023 NFL Coach Accelerator

Jordan, who is a nine-year NFL veteran as a player from 1993-2002 with the Raiders and Jaguars, is entering his 21st season in the NFL and 11th season as the Commanders' running back coach.

news

Ron Rivera selected as PFWA 2023 Horrigan Award winner

Rivera is the first person to receive the Horrigan Award in franchise history.

news

Commanders set for joint practices with Ravens before preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens will host joint practices with the Washington Commanders during training camp from Aug. 15-16 (Tuesday-Wednesday).

news

Eric Bieniemy's coaching style is pushing players to 'get better each and every day'

It hasn't taken long for the rookies to understand that the standards are high with Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders get back to work with offseason workout program

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

news

Commanders set date for preseason matchup with Bengals

The Washington Commanders are one step closer to completely setting their preseason schedule with a date and time for the home matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Benjamin St-Juste has All-Pro aspirations for 2023

After spending the last two years honing his skill set, St-Juste foresees a jump in his development.

news

Commanders sign XFL offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

'I'm so grateful for her': Daron Payne sends heartwarming message to his mother during acceptance speech

After winning the Washington Player the Year Award at the Burgundy & Gold gala last weekend, Daron Payne took the time to tell his mother just how much he cares about her.

Advertising