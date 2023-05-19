KJ Henry wants to 'be a sponge' as he adjusts to the NFL

Well, maybe not everything. His experience, quickness off the line of scrimmage and talent for disruption is what made him such an attractive prospect to Ron Rivera and the Commanders' staff. Rivera believes the fact that he was playing opposite Trenton Simpson -- a higher-rated prospect who was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round -- made people overlook Henry's 13.5 sacks he racked up with the Tigers.

"KJ Henry is a dynamic outside edge player," Rivera said after the draft. "The tape that you watch...he's there making plays and so he's a guy that we wanted to add."

Still, Henry's mindset is in the right place. He knows all the accomplishments he had in college amount to mere footnotes in the NFL, and he needs to earn a spot on what is already one of the most talented defensive lines in the sport.

So, while the traits he developed in college are helpful -- he had a nice rep during practice where he ran past tackle Drew Himmelman during 11-on-11 drills -- he must build on them if he hopes to put together a long NFL career.