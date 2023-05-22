Bieniemy: Sam Howell has done 'a heck of a job' this offseason

Bieniemy was already intrigued by Howell when he became the Commanders' offensive coordinator. Most of what he had to go on was what Howell had done at North Carolina, where he smashed several program records. He was still going through his evaluation of the roster at the time, but he could tell that Howell had "dynamic" ability and could "make throws from different platforms."

He was also a fan of the flex he had after his rushing touchdown against the Cowboys.

"I saw that flex, and it got me fired up," Bieniemy said after his introductory press conference in February.

What Howell has been able to do since the start of the offseason workout program, albeit in practices with little to no contact, has helped confirm what Bieniemy already thought about him.