News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Bieniemy: Sam Howell has done 'a heck of a job' this offseason

May 22, 2023 at 01:06 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Howell052223

We're still months away from actual football being played, but this summer's OTAs will provide fans, and coaches for that matter, with glimpses of what the Washington Commanders' roster will look like once Week 1 comes around Sept. 10.

This is particularly true for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is getting his first in-person look at incumbent starting quarterback Sam Howell as he tries to earn the job for the regular season.

Take his evaluation of how Howell looks in shorts and a helmet against no pass rush with as many grains of salt as you want, but Bieniemy has been impressed with what he has seen from the second-year quarterback.

"Sam's done a heck of a job," Bieniemy told reporters at the Commanders' flag football event on May 20. "Sam's very professional. He's very critical of himself."

It's not much, but it is an encouraging sentiment given how much head coach Ron Rivera has preached that Howell is ready for the opportunity to be the Commanders' starting quarterback. The Commanders were already high on him when they took him with their fifth-round pick in 2022, but they started to see a possible path towards him being a long-term answer at the position near the end of his rookie year.

Howell's performance against the Dallas Cowboys in his first career start was the culmination of those improvements, but before that, Rivera and his staff saw progress in his decision-making and footwork once he became the primary backup.

"A couple of times some things happened in practice, and you would see him fix it himself," Rivera said back in March. "That was always something that you look for. There is something that is not right, a quarterback will fix it. He was doing things like that probably mid to end of the season, so we felt really comfortable about it."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders prepare for Phase 3

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders going through Wednesday's practice during the offseason workout program. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders).

05172023 OTAs KC29681
1 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29682
2 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29683
3 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29684
4 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29685
5 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29686
6 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29687
7 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29688
8 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29690
9 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29691
10 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29692
11 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29693
12 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29695
13 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29696
14 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29697
15 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29698
16 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29699
17 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29700
18 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29703
19 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29705
20 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29706_1
21 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29707
22 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29708
23 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29709
24 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29710
25 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29711
26 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29712
27 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29713
28 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29714
29 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29715
30 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29716
31 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29718
32 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29719
33 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29720
34 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29722
35 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29723
36 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29725
37 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29726
38 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29727
39 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29728
40 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29729
41 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29731
42 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29732
43 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29736
44 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29737
45 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29738
46 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29739
47 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29740
48 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF006
49 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF133
50 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF132
51 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF126
52 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF130
53 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF135
54 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF129
55 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF128
56 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF127
57 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF124
58 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF134
59 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF131
60 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF122
61 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF125
62 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF117
63 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF115
64 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF116
65 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF121
66 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF114
67 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF098
68 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF112
69 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF086
70 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF103
71 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF106
72 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF107
73 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF102
74 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF111
75 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF097
76 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF101
77 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF095
78 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF091
79 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF094
80 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF090
81 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF085
82 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF088
83 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF084
84 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF016
85 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF087
86 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF027
87 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF028
88 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF026
89 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF015
90 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF017
91 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF024
92 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF012
93 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF011
94 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF005
95 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF009
96 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF008
97 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF010
98 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF001
99 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF003
100 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bieniemy was already intrigued by Howell when he became the Commanders' offensive coordinator. Most of what he had to go on was what Howell had done at North Carolina, where he smashed several program records. He was still going through his evaluation of the roster at the time, but he could tell that Howell had "dynamic" ability and could "make throws from different platforms."

He was also a fan of the flex he had after his rushing touchdown against the Cowboys.

"I saw that flex, and it got me fired up," Bieniemy said after his introductory press conference in February.

What Howell has been able to do since the start of the offseason workout program, albeit in practices with little to no contact, has helped confirm what Bieniemy already thought about him.

"He's very self-aware, but on top of that, he's talented," Bieniemy said. "He wants to be the very best that he can be, and when it's all said and done with, he just wants to do whatever he can to help this team to grow in the right direction."

Howell's teammates have also been impressed with the way he has carried himself.

"He can make every single throw on the football field," Jahan Dotson said on the Schultz Report podcast. "It's crazy to see … He's making it look effortless. I always say this to the receivers: he looks so cool in the pocket. He drops back, it's so smooth and he just lets it fly."

Here's a gentle reminder: Howell still needs to earn the job once training camp starts in late July. He'll be competing against veteran Jacoby Brissett, who Bieniemy also had high praise for by saying he is "the ultimate professional" who has years of experience that he can share with Howell, regardless of whether he is the starter.

There is plenty of time between now and when Washington must name a starter. Rivera has been true to his word and given Howell "the first crack" at the job, and so far, things have gone according to plan.

"I felt comfortable saying that this is the guy that's going to get the chance," Rivera said.

Related Content

news

'It means everything': Tavita Pritchard speaks about importance of Samoan heritage in life, football

From his career as an athlete to his experiences as a dad, the influences of the quarterback coach's cultural background run deep

news

Washington Commanders announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows -- Librado Barocio, Mickey Grace, Ulysses Hall, Gabe Lynn, Manny Martinez, Chris Scott Jr., and Albert Young.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for OTAs

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 22, 2023.

news

Commanders host PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance ceremony to honor, raise funds for Children of Fallen Patriots

Thursday marked FedExField's second year in a row as a Rolling Remembrance stop, and to commemorate the occasion, the Commanders put on a ceremony to honor and raise funds for the cause.

news

Commanders 2023 preseason schedule finalized

Single game tickets for the Commanders' 10 home games are now available. Fans interested in purchasing seats should visit commanders.com/tickets.

news

Commanders sign C Ricky Stromberg, T Braeden Daniels to rookie deals

The Commanders have now signed five of their seven picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

KJ Henry wants to 'be a sponge' as he adjusts to the NFL

Henry knows what it's like to be in a completely new environment with a mound of information to learn. And Henry knows the solution for that challenge, too: be teachable and soak in as much knowledge as possible.

news

Wake Up Washington | Training camp road trip

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 19, 2023.

news

Randy Jordan set to represent Commanders at 2023 NFL Coach Accelerator

Jordan, who is a nine-year NFL veteran as a player from 1993-2002 with the Raiders and Jaguars, is entering his 21st season in the NFL and 11th season as the Commanders' running back coach.

news

Ron Rivera selected as PFWA 2023 Horrigan Award winner

Rivera is the first person to receive the Horrigan Award in franchise history.

news

Commanders set for joint practices with Ravens before preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens will host joint practices with the Washington Commanders during training camp from Aug. 15-16 (Tuesday-Wednesday).

Advertising