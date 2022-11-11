Practice report | Jack Del Rio says defense will be ready to compete against Eagles

The Week 3 matchup between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles did not look pretty. The 24-8 defeat saw the Eagles score all of their points in the second quarter, fueled by a standout game from Jalen Hurts in the pocket with DeVonta Smith as his top option.

Other than the second quarter, though, Washington did a good job of containing one of the most dynamic offenses in football, and that is something Jack Del Rio wants to build on in the rematch.

"The scary part is we actually played pretty good," Del Rio said on Friday. "They've got a really good team. They're rolling, they're red hot. We're gonna go in and compete."

Take a closer look at the stats, and the positives that Del Rio sees are clear. Other than the second quarter, the Eagles put up just 155 yards and only converted two third downs on nine attempts. Jalen Hurts, who did have 340 passing yards, was limited to completing 50% of his passes outside of the second quarter.

Part of that came from how much success Washington had against the run, which is a lynchpin of the Eagles' success. Hurts was limited to just 20 yards on nine carries, while the Eagles as a whole only put up 72 yards on the ground, which is by far their lowest total of the season.

That is something to build on, but Del Rio knows the work that was involved in making that a reality.

"It's a big task," Del Rio said. "They've got a great big offensive line. I think they're very well coached. They've got excellent backs, and then the quarterbacks a runner as well. It's a tough ground game to slow down. So, we just dig into the prep of what the things we've got to be able to get done and work at it and understand it's going to be a challenge."

Still, Washington will need to repeat that performance if it hopes to come away with a win. Del Rio Is confident that his unit will be ready.

"We'll get ourselves ready, got to meet a great challenge. And we'll show up and compete."