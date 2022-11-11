Practice report | Jack Del Rio says defense will be ready to compete against Eagles

The Week 3 matchup between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles did not look pretty. The 24-8 defeat saw the Eagles score all of their points in the second quarter, fueled by a standout game from Jalen Hurts in the pocket with DeVonta Smith as his top option.
Other than the second quarter, though, Washington did a good job of containing one of the most dynamic offenses in football, and that is something Jack Del Rio wants to build on in the rematch.
"The scary part is we actually played pretty good," Del Rio said on Friday. "They've got a really good team. They're rolling, they're red hot. We're gonna go in and compete."
Take a closer look at the stats, and the positives that Del Rio sees are clear. Other than the second quarter, the Eagles put up just 155 yards and only converted two third downs on nine attempts. Jalen Hurts, who did have 340 passing yards, was limited to completing 50% of his passes outside of the second quarter.
Part of that came from how much success Washington had against the run, which is a lynchpin of the Eagles' success. Hurts was limited to just 20 yards on nine carries, while the Eagles as a whole only put up 72 yards on the ground, which is by far their lowest total of the season.
That is something to build on, but Del Rio knows the work that was involved in making that a reality.
"It's a big task," Del Rio said. "They've got a great big offensive line. I think they're very well coached. They've got excellent backs, and then the quarterbacks a runner as well. It's a tough ground game to slow down. So, we just dig into the prep of what the things we've got to be able to get done and work at it and understand it's going to be a challenge."
Still, Washington will need to repeat that performance if it hopes to come away with a win. Del Rio Is confident that his unit will be ready.
"We'll get ourselves ready, got to meet a great challenge. And we'll show up and compete."
Here are some other notes from Friday's practice.
-- There was another positive step for Jahan Dotson. The rookie was on the practice field again and was a full participant on Friday. Dotson, who has been battling a hamstring injury for the past month, ran routes during positional drills and looked quick and decisive. There is still much to be determined before Dotson is cleared to play on Monday, but things are trending in the right direction.
-- The same could be said for Chase Young, although his situation is drastically different. Young was at practice again and continues to make progress towards improving his conditioning. There is still no word on when he will be activated, but the Commanders still have a little less than two weeks to determine if he is ready to get on the field.
-- Some other injury updates: David Mayo was at practice today, but Cole Holcomb was absent once again. Tyler Larsen, who was on the injury report Thursday, was on a stationary bike.
-- Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are playing some of their best football right now with a combined 10 sacks. That is not a surprise to Del Rio, who said their progress is due in part to how long they have played together.
"I think they both love the game, love football. I think it helps to have players that love football and those two guys love it. So, we need them to play really well this week."
-- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner had some high praise for the Eagles' defensive front, which has 26 sacks this season. Nearly a third of those came against Washington in Week 3, when the unit sacked Carson Wentz nine times.
"They're playing with a lot of confidence. They move guys around. They try to create one-on-one matchups, so we gotta do a good job of making sure we're in the right blocking schemes against them and that we block them, that we play physical, and we come out the gates with that mentality."
The Washington Commanders have finished their second day of practice to get themselves ready for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are best photos from Friday. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
-- Turner also addressed what it would mean to have Dotson back in the lineup. In a word, it would be "huge."
"Obviously when he played early in the season...he had a knack for getting in the end zone and making some big plays. I think he's on track. I don't know about for sure this week, but he's getting healthy and then seeing him move around is good, so it would be big to get another play maker out."