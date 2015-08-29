Jackson Jeffcoat Continues Strong Preseason

The Redskins linebacker, who entered the game with a sack in each of the first two preseason games, added to his total with a strip sack in the third quarter.

The Texas product also recorded his first interception of the preseason, nabbing a pass from the hands of Ravens veteran quarterback Matt Schaub that was intended for running back Javorius Allen.

With good field position to start their next drive, the Redskins would capitalize on Jeffcoat's generated turnover, scoring a touchdown to extend their lead to 28-13 in a game that would ultimately end up with a final score of 31-13.

"Well it's big," Jeffcoat said of his versatility. "And they say in the league pass rushers are at a premium so that's big for me, to become one. I want to keep growing, to become a better pass rusher working with [Redskins assistant strength and conditioning coach] Master [Joe] Kim, working with my father, working with guys that have been in the league a while, it helps."

Later in the game on a 3rd-and-12 play starting at Baltimore's 25-yard line, Jeffcoat burst through the Ravens protection, wrapping himself around Schaub and stripped the ball free of the quarterback's posession.

While Baltimore would fall onto the football, setting up a punt, that's the kind of play that shows Jeffcoat's tenacity from snap to whistle.

"Well I feel like when I get out there, I got to [keep rushing] exactly like [defensive coordinator Joe] Barry said," Jeffcoat said. "Got to keep working. The coaches, you got to thank the coaches, they helped us out with all the situations going on and I feel like when I get out there, with my teammates, I feel comfortable, and make plays."

When the coaching staff goes back and watches the film on this game, they'll certainly notice Jeffcoat.

"Coaches always say 'Put it on tape,'" Jeffcoat said. "Coach Barry always says it, [linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti] KO always says it. 'Put it on tape,' and that's one thing I'm trying to do every week."

The news of Junior Galette being lost for the season earlier this week was difficult to handle for some of the team's younger linebackers who the free agent signing took under his wing, but an opportunity to see more playing time opened up as a result of his injury.

With Ryan Kerrigan having yet to play this preseason and the possibility he may not play Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason finale, a game younger players often see most of the action in, Jeffcoat has one more chance to make an impression before the roster gets sized down.

"It's real tough to lose a guy like that, a guy who rushes his behind off and he's always running hard, so guys like me got to come up and step up," Jeffcoat said of Galette. "So it's a big opportunity for me to make the 53 and help out any way possible."

