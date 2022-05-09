News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jahan Dotson attends Penn State graduation with encouragement from Ron Rivera

May 09, 2022 at 12:41 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Jahan Dotson’s life has been full of life-changing events recently. And now, he can add one more to his resume.

On Saturday, the Washington Commanders' first-round pick achieved another milestone by graduating from Penn State University with a degree in telecommunications. Dotson posted a picture of himself in a cap and gown alongside one of him at the Commanders' rookie minicamp.

"Can't even explain how blessed I am," Dotson wrote on his social media page. "Constantly thanking the man above."

Related Links

Dotson's original plans, however, didn't involve heading back to Penn State to walk across the stage. He was fully committed to finish up rookie minicamp and skip commencement to spend more time with his teammates.

But head coach Ron Rivera didn't see it that way. Instead, he encouraged Dotson to head back to Penn State to participate in the once-in-a-lifetime moment and enjoy the moment.

"I was actually ready to skip the graduation and be out here at practice, but [Rivera] said that's like a once-in-a-million type of thing," Dotson said. "He was all for me going, so I honestly hadn't even thought about skipping practice until he kind of brought that up."

Dotson, who Washington selected with the No. 16 overall pick, has already impressed his coaches with his route running and professionalism. He looked "as solid as advertised," Rivera said, through the first two days of minicamp, so it's easy to see why Rivera felt confident enough to let Dotson skip the final practice.

Now that Dotson has his degree, he can get back to work to prepare himself for having an impactful rookie season with the Commanders.

Related Content

news

2022 division breakdown | NFC East

In anticipation for the 2022 schedule release, Commanders.com is breaking down each division to look ahead for what's in store for Washington this season. First up is the NFC East.

news

Washington head coach Ron Rivera selected as PFWA's 2022 George Halas award winner

Rivera, the 54th Halas Award winner, is the fourth member of the Washington franchise to receive the honor from the PFWA and the second in as many years, joining Billy Kilmer (1976), Pat Fischer (1978) and Alex Smith (2021).

news

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 schedule

The NFL will announce the schedules for every team at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything we already know about the Commanders' schedule.

news

Wake Up Washington | Percy Butler 'brings a lot to the table'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 9, 2022.

news

'Genuine,' 'giving,' 'the GOAT': Commanders' rookies use 1 word to describe their mothers

Not long after they arrived in Ashburn, Virginia, for their three-day minicamp, the rookies were asked to describe their mothers with one word and why. Here's a look at what some of them had to say.

news

Ron Rivera | Jahan Dotson 'looks as solid as advertised'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media before practice during the second day of rookie minicamp. Here's at look at the transcripts from his press conference.

news

Notes & Quotes from Day 2 of rookie minicamp

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up the second day of rookie minicamp, which was open to the media. Here are some notes from the afternoon.

news

5 things to know about Chris Paul

The Washington Commanders used one of their two seventh-round picks to take Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul. Here are five things you need to know about the newest member of the offensive line, presented by Grubhub.

news

Phidarian Mathis adds critical depth to Commanders' defensive front

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio expects Mathis to play a key rotational role behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

news

Continuing last month's support of response efforts in Eastern Europe, Commanders deliver care packages to troops getting ready to deploy from BWI

Packages assembled at the stadium were handed out last week at the airport.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders getting the band back together

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Advertising