Why the Commanders couldn't pass up on taking Jahan Dotson

Martin Mayhew got what he wanted last night when he traded back from No. 11 to No. 16 overall, providing the Washington Commanders with more capital in the later rounds. He could easily have done it again, though.

The talks about trading back began in the days leading up to the draft, and even after the Commanders prepared to make their pick, some of those teams were still interested in trading up. They could have pushed their pick back further into the teens, 20s or possibly the 30s, collected more picks and still grabbed a first-round talent.

I*nstead, the Commanders stood firm at 16 and took Jahan Dotson,* feeling that he was simply too valuable at that spot to pass up. Why? Because of everything he brings to the offense.